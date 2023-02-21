Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Shopify Stock: Can This Recent Gainer Keep Climbing the Stock Charts?

Shopify Stock: Can This Recent Gainer Keep Climbing the Stock Charts?

Are you looking for a stock to buy today? Consider Shopify stock. Here’s what I think about it!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

As of this writing, there may be many investors that remain very hesitant to buy shares of growth stocks. That comes with good reason. For over the past two years, many of the most exciting growth stocks have faltered, falling more than 50%. However, since the start of this year, many growth stocks have started to show signs of recovery. That includes tech companies like Shopify (TSX:SHOP), which has gained more than 15% year to date. Can it continue to climb? Here’s what I think.

Could Shopify stock continue to rise in value?

It’s very difficult to predict where a stock could be in the next month, let alone the end of the year. However, there are things that investors can use to help them estimate the trajectory of a certain stock. In Shopify’s case, we could look at the growth of the e-commerce industry. Although e-commerce is very popular today, sales are largely driven by younger consumers. If that trend continues, and future consumers continue to push and increase the demand in that industry, then it bodes very well for Shopify’s business.

Last week, the company presented its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2022 earnings report. Shopify showed that its quarterly revenue continued to climb, reaching US$1.7 billion for that period. That represents a 26% year-over-year increase. In addition to that strong sales performance, Shopify announced that its operational efficiency has continued to improve. In Q4 2022, the company posted a gross profit of nearly US$800 million. For the entire year, Shopify’s gross profit totaled about US$2.8 billion — an 11% increase over the year prior.

Using its recent financial performance, and the global trends surrounding its industry, investors could estimate where Shopify stock could be over the next few years. If you asked me, I would say I think there’s a more than fair chance that the stock could be worth a lot more than it is today.

What should investors look for?

Of course, there are many risks when it comes to investing in the stock market. Shopify stock isn’t immune to that. The company faces heavy competition from the likes of Amazon and other e-commerce companies. However, despite that competition, Shopify has already proven its value in the industry, attracting more than one million merchants to its platform. However, investors should be prudent and keep an eye on any developments that may change the landscape of the e-commerce industry.

Investors should also note that consumers could be affected if inflation begins to rise at a very fast rate once again. An environment where inflation is rampant could cause many consumers to pinch their wallets, negatively affecting Shopify’s business.

On the bright side of things, investors should watch for new developments in Shopify’s business. The company has continued to innovate, as it pushes to maintain its leadership position within its industry. Shopify has done a great job of expanding its partnership network. By linking up with the likes of Walmart, Spotify, Meta Platforms, Alphabet and more, Shopify gives its merchants every opportunity to be in front of as many consumers as possible.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Spotify Technology, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Where to Invest?
Tech Stocks

3 Misunderstood Tech Stocks That Could Surprise Everyone

| Adam Othman

Many new tech stocks are not well-understood, and if there is not enough performance data to draw conclusions from, they…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Sold Off Last Week

| Andrew Button

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) sold off heavily last week. A bad earnings release may have been the culprit.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Trading for Way Less Than Their Recent Highs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices, solid financials, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 30-60% That Could Rally in the Next Bull Market

| Puja Tayal

Is it time to buy growth stocks? The worst of the interest rate hike and inflation is over, and now…

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks such as Roku and Nuvei can help long-term investors generate outsized gains in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Tucows Stock Trades Near its 6-Year Low: Is it a Buy?  

| Puja Tayal

Tucows stock fell 63% in the tech stock sell-off and has failed to show any recovery. Is this domain and…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Is Converge Stock a Buy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A relatively new tech stock could soar higher with the pause in rate hikes, although a resumption of the cycle…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Up by 25%: Is Shopify Stock Finally a Buy in 2023?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong rebound in the TSX’s top tech stock remains uncertain. Investors will have to wait before it delivers stellar…

Read more »