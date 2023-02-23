Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Should You Invest in AI Stocks Now?

Should You Invest in AI Stocks Now?

As more companies are investing in AI, it’s a good time to invest in AI stocks. Microsoft is among the best AI stocks to buy now.

Latest posts by Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

In recent years, an increasing number of companies have incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into their business structures. As the world moves towards digitization, it is clear that firms who do not use AI or do not aim to do so in the near future risk being obsolete or falling behind. In summary, investor interest in AI stocks is increasing.

AI, automation, and robotics have recently disrupted practically every industry. There are numerous AI stocks to pick from within this wide secular growth trend. Here are three of the best AI stocks to buy now.

Microsoft

To begin, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a worldwide tech company. In a nutshell, Microsoft creates, licenses, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, and personal computers. It has a large presence in the AI market through its AI platform, Azure, which provides businesses and developers with cloud-based AI services and tools. Microsoft’s portfolio of AI-powered goods and services is also expanding.

The term “Internet of Things” refers to the process of transferring data from one computer to another. When it comes to earnings per share, the technology business beat expectations with $2.32 per share, which was more than the expected $2.27 per share. Despite generating total sales of $52.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the organization demonstrated growth with a 2% rise in revenue over the prior year.

Microsoft stock has gained more than 5% year to date.

Alphabet

The parent company of Google, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), is a tech company that focuses on internet-related services and products. It is a market leader in artificial intelligence, with its AI subsidiary, DeepMind, making substantial advances in the field.

Alphabet released its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2022 and full-year 2022 financial figures earlier this month. In particular, the IT titan posted Q4 2022 earnings of $1.05 per share on $76 billion in revenue. Unfortunately, this fell short of the average projections for the quarter, which called for earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $76.6 billion. Furthermore, Alphabet recorded a 1% gain in sales over the same period last year.

GOOGL stock has increased by more than 3% since the start of 2023.

Palantir Technologies

Due to the widespread fraud on the platform in the early years of PayPal, the company nearly went out of business. But Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel used cutting-edge analytics and AI to address the issues. These technologies were quite effective, and in 2002 PayPal sold them to eBay for $1.5 billion.

Thiel recognized that the AI technology had additional uses, such as in systems that might spot terrorist threats or dangers on the battlefield. He founded Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) with money he received from the PayPal windfall.

During the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the government would still be crucial for Palantir, but the business has subsequently diversified into commercial areas. They cross numerous sectors, including industry, energy, and healthcare.

The Foundry system is at the centre of this. For the data of an organization, Palantir views it as an operating system. The system aids in the development, implementation, and management of AI models.

Palantir reported a 66% increase in customers and a 22% rise in revenue during the third quarter of its fiscal year. The adjusted free cash flow, which was $37 million, was positive for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Palantir stock has gained more than 33% so far this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Stephanie Chateauneuf owns shares of Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Fintech Stocks in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in fintech stocks may be a risky proposition for conservative investors. But fintech stocks also may help you deliver…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Why You Should Buy This TSX Stock Deal (Before Everyone Else Does)

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock is still undervalued, but after already gaining 50% year to date, it's a deal you'll want to…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

2 Large-Cap Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a large risk appetite can consider buying quality growth stocks such as Shopify and Tesla right now.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to add some growth to your portfolio? Here are two tech stocks poised for many more years…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Should You Invest in Hydrogen Stocks Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

Hydrogen has a tonne of long-term growth potential, but in this higher-risk investing environment, these stocks are still quite expensive.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Investing in This Undervalued Stock Now Could Mean Huge Returns in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This undervalued stock provides investors with a huge opportunity while it's down, especially if you're willing to hold long term.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock vs. Nuvei Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a growth stock to add to your portfolio? Shopify and Nuvei are two very popular names,…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the smartest, under-$50 Canadian stocks you can buy to hold for the long term.

Read more »