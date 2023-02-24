Home » Investing » $10,000 Invested in Canadian Western Bank Stock Can Help You Earn $450 in Annual Dividend Income

$10,000 Invested in Canadian Western Bank Stock Can Help You Earn $450 in Annual Dividend Income

Canadian Western Bank is trading at an attractive valuation and offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 4.5%. Is CWB stock a buy?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.

Source: Getty Images

If you are looking to earn a regular stream of dividend income, investing in Canadian bank stocks may seem a good bet. Canada’s financial sector is heavily regulated, and the banks operating in the country are fairly conservative compared to their counterparts south of the border.

This allowed a majority of the banks in Canada to maintain dividends during the financial crash of 2009 as well as the onset of COVID-19. With these factors in mind, let’s see if Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) should be part of your dividend portfolio in 2023.

Canadian Western Bank has a yield of 4.5%

Canadian Western Bank started operations as a commercial lender, allowing it to focus on a more targeted approach. This enabled the company to operate as a regional bank and serve midmarket commercial clients while increasing market share in Western Canada

Over the years, CWB has expanded its portfolio of products and services while its acquisitions have broadened its commercial footprint and added relevant financial solutions for business owners. CWB is optimistic about its business model, given the complex nature of the banking industry.

Valued at a market cap of $2.7 billion, Canadian Western Bank ended fiscal 2022 (ended in October) with $1.07 billion in revenue. In fiscal 2019, its revenue stood at $861 million. CWB stock is reasonably priced, given its valued at 2.3 times forward sales and 7.9 times forward earnings.

It also offers a dividend yield of 4.5%. In the last 20 years, its dividend payouts have increased at an annual rate of 12.8% which is quite exceptional.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Canadian Western Bank$28.44352$0.32$112.64Quarterly

CWB continues to deliver consistent growth as its loan book has grown by 11% annually between 2008 and 2022. The company explains that full-service relationships help improve ROE (return on equity) on the back of higher fee income in verticals such as cash management and wealth management. Its full-service client penetration also improved to 41% at the end of fiscal 2022.

What’s next for CWB stock price and investors?

Canadian Western Bank’s primary target segment is mid-market businesses that generate revenue between $5 million and $100 million. These businesses are big enough to have stable financing, cash management, and private banking requirements.

In 2020, CWB made a critical wealth acquisition, allowing it to triple its assets under management and expand non-interest revenue. Its non-interest revenue accounted for 26% of total sales in fiscal 2022, compared to 9% of sales prior to the acquisition, diversifying its cash flows.

CWB believes a majority of mid-market businesses in Canada are underserved, indicating the company has enough room to keep expanding in key geographies.

Its lending approach is quite robust, as CWB’s net write-offs as a percentage of average loans have fallen from 0.26% in 2011 to 0.07% in 2022.

Now, Canadian Western Bank aims to increase its return on equity to 12% in 2024, from 10% in 2022, driven by revenue growth, expense management, stable credit losses, and capital efficiency.

The Foolish takeaway

Given its tasty dividend yield, an investment of $10,000 in CWB stock will allow you to earn $450 in annual dividends. But allocating such a huge sum towards a single stock is not advisable. You need to identify similar TSX stocks that pay juicy yields and diversify your equity portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Western Bank. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Could TD Stock Pick Up the Pace in 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock could be an intriguing investment to own for 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Bank Stocks

How to Pay Off Debt in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you need to take drastic measures, or feel in control of your finances, you can certainly pay down debt…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and two other Big Six Canadian bank stocks look like great value options for TFSA investors in…

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

RBC Stock: Should You Invest in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Royal Bank of Canada has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last 20 years. But is RBC stock a…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Andrew Button

I have been buying shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) hand over fist for years.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

BNS Stock: A Smart Investment Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

BNS stock has risen 11% in 2023 so far. But is it worth buying today? Let’s find out.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Why RBC Stock Is the Most Valuable Stock on the TSX Today

| Kay Ng

Any investor can have peace of mind their growing wealth long term by owning Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) shares…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

Is goeasy the Best Growth Stock to Buy in February 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

goeasy stock has lost 15% in the last 12 months but has returned over 250% in the last five years.…

Read more »