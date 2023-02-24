Home » Investing » Could TD Stock Pick Up the Pace in 2023?

Could TD Stock Pick Up the Pace in 2023?

Here’s why I think Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock could be an intriguing investment to own for 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians love their bank stocks. Whether it’s Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or one of its peers, this group is often a go-to for many investors when building out their portfolio. Accordingly, with TD stock actually declining over the past year, investors may wonder whether this stock can pick up the pace in 2023.

It’s a fair question. And over the very long term, most bank stocks (TD stock included) have provided market-beating total returns. Thus, one may confidently state that this dip is like all the others and should be bought.

That said, for those with a shorter investing time horizon, perhaps this isn’t the case. There are plenty of other great options out there to choose from. Thus, TD stock is now one of many higher-yielding investments to choose from.

Let’s dive in.

TD stock remains a top dividend option

There’s a lot to like about TD stock, both from a capital appreciation perspective as well as the company’s dividend yield. Indeed, in terms of total returns, this is a stock I think is worth owning for the long haul.

That said, the lender’s impressive growth to the largest bank in Canada in terms of total assets owned and the second largest in terms of market cap gives this dividend payer heft. Given the company’s impressive sector-beating growth rate in recent years, TD stock is a company with the size, scale, and profitability to support its current dividend yield of 4.2%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend-growth rate has continued to impress, with the company most recently raising its dividend by 8%. This is expected to continue so long as the company is able to continuously grow its earnings in the right direction.

TD’s recent earnings report hinted that this is likely the case. In its fourth quarter, TD reported 4% year-over-year (and quarter-over-quarter) earnings growth. This beat analyst estimates by 7%, and signaled much stronger-than-expected growth is possible in this environment.

Additionally, TD has announced a five-year community plan as a joint venture with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). The primary focus will be on offering lending, philanthropy, banking access, and other activities for the benefit of diverse communities. 

The future remains uncertain

Despite TD’s obvious value as a dividend player (and accretive grower over time), this is also a company that could underperform, if macro conditions deteriorate meaningfully. Thus, depending on whether we have a recession or not, TD stock could be a big-time underperformer or outperformer. Thus, right now, I think there could be more company-specific risk with this stock than we’ve seen in a while.

My view is that TD stock is likely to see some volatility on the horizon. Thus, for long-term investors looking to build a position, I think averaging in over a longer time frame (buying more shares on weakness) is a strategy that could work.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Bank Stocks

$10,000 Invested in Canadian Western Bank Stock Can Help You Earn $450 in Annual Dividend Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Western Bank is trading at an attractive valuation and offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 4.5%. Is CWB…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Bank Stocks

How to Pay Off Debt in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you need to take drastic measures, or feel in control of your finances, you can certainly pay down debt…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and two other Big Six Canadian bank stocks look like great value options for TFSA investors in…

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

RBC Stock: Should You Invest in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Royal Bank of Canada has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last 20 years. But is RBC stock a…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Andrew Button

I have been buying shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) hand over fist for years.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

BNS Stock: A Smart Investment Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

BNS stock has risen 11% in 2023 so far. But is it worth buying today? Let’s find out.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Why RBC Stock Is the Most Valuable Stock on the TSX Today

| Kay Ng

Any investor can have peace of mind their growing wealth long term by owning Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) shares…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

Is goeasy the Best Growth Stock to Buy in February 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

goeasy stock has lost 15% in the last 12 months but has returned over 250% in the last five years.…

Read more »