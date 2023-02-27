Home » Investing » 2 Defensive Stocks to Steady Your TFSA in Any Market

2 Defensive Stocks to Steady Your TFSA in Any Market

Metro (TSX:MRU) and North West (TSX:NWC) are intriguing TFSA additions for those looking to play defence.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm

Source: Getty Images

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio is meant for investing prudently over the years and decades. It’s not for trading or speculation. In fact, too many trades in your TFSA portfolio could bring forth negative attention from tax authorities. Indeed, Charlie Munger’s “sit-on-your-bum” approach to investing may be the best strategy to leverage with your TFSA. With a recession ahead, market volatility could create bumps in the road that long-term investors may wish to take advantage of by buying quality merchandise at freshly marked-down prices.

It’s not easy to buy bear market dips, but doing so could help you get the most out of every investment dollar. Without further ado, let’s consider two very high-quality defensive plays that may be off the radars of most Canadian investors.

Without further ado, consider shares of grocery firms Metro (TSX:MRU) and North West (TSX:NWC). Indeed, inflation and recession fears haven’t really rattled the top grocery plays. Even if you expect 2023 to be a continuation of 2022, I think there are still ways to land a gain if you’re willing to average down on any declines that come your way.

Metro

Metro is a Quebec-based grocery that had a solid past year, clocking in just north of 6% gains. Indeed, Metro hasn’t been surging as furiously as some of its peers in the grocery scene. Still, the stock has steadily chugged higher. In the new year, Metro noted that more price increases will be in the cards, as inflation pressures continue to sweep the nation.

As a grocer that hasn’t taken advantage of “greedflation,” I think Metro will have little issue passing on higher prices to consumers. In any case, Metro seems like a steady defensive to smooth out the bumps that could be in the road. The stock trades at 19.6 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), a modest multiple for such a high-quality grocer with drugstore exposure.

Finally, online sales surged by 40% year over year as of the latest quarter. I’d look for the digital segment to continue to heat up further from here.

North West

North West is a retailer and grocer that serves remote communities in Canada and the United States. The company has done well in this niche and has been resilient, even amid the increased cost of transportation. The stock is in the midst of a three-year consolidation channel between $33 and $40. It’s been a struggle to break out. However, I think NWC has all the tools it needs to march higher, as it looks to manage through another challenging year.

The 4.2% dividend yield is enticing, as too is the mere 14.2 times P/E multiple. North West is a mid-cap dividend gem, in my books. And with a 0.62 beta (which implies less correlation to the broader stock market), NWC stock seems like relatively smooth sailing relative to most other dividend payers in this market today.

The bottom line for Foolish investors

Metro and North West are great defensives that don’t get enough coverage. With reasonable multiples and the means to make it through another tough year, I’d place both names atop my watchlist this spring season.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

worry concern
Energy Stocks

1 Super Cheap Dividend Stock (With a 6.9% Yield) I Will Buy Without Second Guessing

| Puja Tayal

In a bear market, you tend to doubt your investments. But here is a dividend stock you can buy without…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Investing

American Hotel Yields 9.3%: Should You Take the Risk?

| Kay Ng

There's high uncertainty in American Hotel with normalized demand being unknown, its high debt levels, and portfolio repositioning.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $400 to invest in some quality dividend stocks? Here are three that are good buys for the long term…

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

How to Create (and Sustain!) $500 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's a hard time for investors right now, so prepare for the future with this dividend stock, and invest no…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Legit Chance to Convert $10,000 Into $20,000 in 5 Years With 1 TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

Can a stock double your money? The question is in how many years. Here is a growth stock that has…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy More of if They Took a Dip

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors looking to ride a potential market rebound should have these three growth stocks on their watch list right now.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly TFSA Payout

| Tony Dong

These high-yield, Dividend Aristocrat ETFs could be the key to unlocking better monthly TFSA income streams.

Read more »

Investing

3 TSX Stocks Under $5 That Are a Legit Value Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks may be in a bad way right now, but have the ability to surge out of…

Read more »