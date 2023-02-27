Home » Investing » 3 TSX Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

3 TSX Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

Given their multi-year growth potential, these three TSX stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for investors with longer investment horizons.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Growth companies will have a greater chance to expand their business, thus growing their financials and delivering higher returns for investors in the long run. However, identifying stocks with higher growth potential is challenging. Meanwhile, here are my three top TSX stock picks that you can buy and hold for more than 10 years to reap higher returns.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is a Canadian fintech company that allows its clients to accept next-gen payments through its modular, flexible, and scalable platform. It operates in over 200 markets, supporting 150 currencies and 600 alternative payment methods (APMs). More enterprises are taking their businesses online amid the increased adoption of online shopping. This secular shift is making digital payments popular, thus creating a multi-year growth potential for the company.

Meanwhile, Grand View Research projects the global digital payment market to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 20.8% from 2023 to 2030. Amid the expanding market, Nuvei is looking at strengthening its infrastructure to support higher transactions, expanding its footprint into newer markets, and adding new innovative products. These initiatives could boost its financials in the coming years. The company acquired Paya Holdings earlier this week, which could strengthen its position in high-growth verticals, such as healthcare, utilities, government, and other business-to-business markets.

Amid the weakness in growth stocks, Nuvei trades around 57% lower than its 52-week high, thus offering an ideal entry point for long-term investors.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is a Canadian tech company specializing in cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. Amid digitization and remote working and learning, the cybersecurity solutions market is growing at a healthier rate. Meanwhile, Markets and Markets projects the segment to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Although the company is losing its market share in cybersecurity, its rebuilding efforts are on the right track, with a sequential improvement in its churn rate.

Its expanded innovative product offering and blue-chip clients could boost its financials in the coming years. Meanwhile, the company’s management expects its revenue from cybersecurity to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the next five years.

BlackBerry’s IoT business is growing by double digits. Through new design wins, the company is gaining market share in advanced driver assistance systems, safety-critical automotive systems, and digital cockpit verticals. Meanwhile, I expect the company to continue to do so in the coming years amid growing demand for connected vehicles and increased usage of electronic components in vehicles.

Meanwhile, the company’s management expects its IoT business to grow at an annualized rate of 19.8% through 2027. So, given its multiple growth drivers and discounted stock price, I expect BlackBerry to deliver multi-fold returns over the next 10 years.

WELL Health Technologies

My final pick is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which focuses on facilitating healthcare professionals in providing seamless virtual services to patients. Supported by its innovative product offerings and strategic acquisitions, the company achieved around 3.5 million omnichannel patient visits last year, representing year-over-year growth of 50%. These growth initiatives have driven the company’s financials.

Meanwhile, telehealth services are gaining popularity with the growing penetration of internet services and the development of innovative products. Grand View Research projects the global telehealth market to grow at a CAGR of 24% through 2030, thus expanding the addressable market for the company. With its continued acquisitions across the United States and Canada, WELL Health is well equipped to benefit from market expansion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy More of if They Took a Dip

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors looking to ride a potential market rebound should have these three growth stocks on their watch list right now.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking for buying growth stocks? Find out if it’s the right time to do so!

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Has Shopify Stock Finally Stopped the Slide?

| Sneha Nahata

The negatives appear to be priced in the Shopify stock. The stock looks attractive near the current levels.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Up More Than 50%: Is WELL Health a Buy at Today’s Price?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy financials, growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I expect the rally in WELL Health’s stock price to continue.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons that make BlackBerry a great stock to buy today for the long term.

Read more »

edit
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Fintech Stocks in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in fintech stocks may be a risky proposition for conservative investors. But fintech stocks also may help you deliver…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Why You Should Buy This TSX Stock Deal (Before Everyone Else Does)

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock is still undervalued, but after already gaining 50% year to date, it's a deal you'll want to…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

2 Large-Cap Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a large risk appetite can consider buying quality growth stocks such as Shopify and Tesla right now.

Read more »