Home » Investing » 3 TSX Tech Stocks Poised to Recover Fast

3 TSX Tech Stocks Poised to Recover Fast

These fundamentally strong tech stocks are poised to recover fast and outperform the broader markets.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization

Image source: Getty Images

The easing of inflation and an expected slowdown in interest rate hikes could provide some respite to Canadian stocks. Notably, high-growth Canadian stocks, primarily from the technology sector, saw significant erosion in their market cap, as investors turned risk-averse amid high-interest rates and valuation concerns. 

However, with an improvement in the macro environment, fundamentally strong tech stocks would recover fast and deliver outsized returns in the medium to long term. So, if you plan to invest in TSX tech stocks, here are my three top picks poised to recover fast. 

But before you invest, understand your risk tolerance, as stocks from the tech space carry a higher risk and could be highly volatile in the short term. Let’s begin. 

WELL Health

Shares of the digital health company WELL Health (TSX:WELL) have gained about 46% year to date in 2023. Its stock could rise further, as the company continues to produce strong financials. Its omnichannel business model with predictable revenue, positive cash flows, and strong organic growth provides a solid foundation for growth. 

WELL Health’s revenue increased by 47% in the third quarter of 2022. What stands out is the robust organic growth in its biggest revenue segment. It’s worth highlighting that Virtual Services is the company’s largest business segment and carry a high margin. During the third quarter, its Virtual Services segment’s organic revenue increased by 75%. Further, it recently provided preliminary patient visits data for the fourth quarter, wherein its omnichannel patient visits increased by 42% year over year.

While the company is performing well, its stock trades cheap. WELL Health is trading at the next 12-month EV/sales (enterprise value/sales) ratio of 2.2, which is well below its historical average of 5.8. Overall, WELL Health is poised to recover swiftly and deliver significant returns as the economy improves. 

Lightspeed 

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) provides tools that support omnichannel commerce. As the economy improves, retailers and restaurant operators will likely spend more on modernizing their POS (point-of-sale) platform and expand to newer locations, which will drive demand for Lightspeed’s offerings and support its financials and stock price. 

Lightspeed’s focus on customers with high gross transaction value augur well for growth. The strategy will drive its average revenue per user and reduce lower churn. Moreover, its Payments penetration rate is increasing, which provides a solid foundation for growth. In addition, Lightspeed’s strategic acquisitions will likely accelerate its growth and add more customer locations. 

Lightspeed stock is trading incredibly cheap. Its next 12-month EV/sales multiple of 1.7 is significantly lower than the pre-pandemic levels of 18.5. Its strong potential for growth and low valuation make it a solid investment at current levels. 

Nuvei 

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is a Canadian payment technology company poised to recover quickly. The expected improvement in volume and reacceleration in e-commerce will likely give a significant boost to the financials and shares of Nuvei. 

It continues to add new alternative payment methods, which bode well for growth. Also, its investments in sales and distribution and cross-selling and upselling opportunities through land and expand strategy will likely support its growth. In addition, its entry into new geographies and the recent acquisition of Paya will broaden the addressable market and accelerate growth.

Nuvei stock is trading at a next 12-month EV/sales ratio of 4.2, reflecting a significant discount from its historical average of 16.8, providing a solid entry point near the current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Lightspeed Stock vs. BlackBerry?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With growth stocks on investors’ radar, let’s assess whether Lightspeed or BlackBerry looks more attractive right now.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Up-and-Coming TSX Venture Stocks to Keep an Eye on

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high-risk profile can consider investing in TSX Venture stocks such as Topicus.com in 2023.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks With Growth Potential You Simply Don’t Want to Miss

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of tech stocks with growth potential. Here are two options to consider buying now for your…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy More of if They Took a Dip

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors looking to ride a potential market rebound should have these three growth stocks on their watch list right now.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their multi-year growth potential, these three TSX stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for investors with longer investment horizons.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking for buying growth stocks? Find out if it’s the right time to do so!

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Has Shopify Stock Finally Stopped the Slide?

| Sneha Nahata

The negatives appear to be priced in the Shopify stock. The stock looks attractive near the current levels.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Up More Than 50%: Is WELL Health a Buy at Today’s Price?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy financials, growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I expect the rally in WELL Health’s stock price to continue.

Read more »