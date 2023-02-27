Home » Investing » TMX Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

TMX Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

TMX stock has more than tripled in the last decade after accounting for dividends. Will X stock continue to deliver outsized gains in 2023?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

One of the top-performing companies on the TSX in the last decade is TMX Group (TSX:X). Valued at a market cap of $7.6 billion, the TSX stock is up 233% in dividend-adjusted gains since March 2013. In this period, major indices such as the S&P 500 and TSX have returned 218% and 124%, respectively.

Despite its market-beating gains, TMX Group currently offers investors a dividend yield of 2.6%. Let’s see if X stock can continue to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

Is TMX stock a buy or a sell?

TMX Group operates exchanges as well as clearing houses for capital markets in Canada and globally. It is a tech-enabled business that is focused on delivering profitable growth. The company has increased its sales from $807 million in 2019 to $1.11 billion in 2022. Despite a challenging macro environment, TMX Group increased sales by 14% year over year in the last 12 months. Further, its adjusted earnings per share rose to $9.69, an increase of 62% year over year.

Due to its widening sales and profit margins, TMX ended 2022 with a free cash flow of $361 million, compared to a free cash flow of $249 million in 2018.

Around 49% of its revenue is recurring in nature, allowing TMX to generate predictable cash flows across market cycles. It also generates 40% of sales from international markets, providing shareholders with regional diversification.

TMX ended 2022 with an operating margin of 47%, showcasing it is an asset-light business and enjoys significant pricing power. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics business is the largest segment for TMX, accounting for almost a third of total sales in 2022.

This business provides data for equities and indices for proprietary and third-party analytics, enabling clients to make actionable investment decisions. With more than 274 new listings on the TSX and TSXV exchanges in 2022, TMS is well poised to benefit from the addition of new issuers, which will result in higher trading volumes and higher fees for the company.

What’s next for X stock price and investors?

Analysts tracking TMX stock expect sales to increase by 1.5% to $1.16 billion, indicating it’s priced at 6.5 times forward sales, which is quite steep. But it is also valued at 14 times trailing earnings, which is reasonable.

Going forward, TMX Group aims to grow its revenue and earnings by double-digit rates annually. It has also targeted a payout ratio of between 40% and 50%, providing the company with enough room to increase dividends, reinvest in capital expenditures, and strengthen its balance sheet.

In the last 10 years, its annual dividends have more than doubled from $1.60 per share to $3.48 per share.

TMX is looking to increase the percentage of recurring revenue to 67% of total sales and targets more than 50% of sales via international markets. Its wide economic moat, expanding base of products and solutions, and rising profitability make it a top long-term bet in 2023. Analysts tracking TMX stock remain bullish on the company and expect it to surge over 10% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

How to Create (and Sustain!) $500 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's a hard time for investors right now, so prepare for the future with this dividend stock, and invest no…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $400 to invest in some quality dividend stocks? Here are three that are good buys for the long term…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly TFSA Payout

| Tony Dong

These high-yield, Dividend Aristocrat ETFs could be the key to unlocking better monthly TFSA income streams.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Yielding Stocks to Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If you’re taking positions in three high-yield stocks in March 2023, buy them before their ex-dividend dates to receive the…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Buy Telus Stock For its 5% Dividend Yield and Strong Growth Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock has dipped below $28. Find out why, after another strong quarter and guidance, now is a good time…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock, up 25%, Just Boosted its Dividend by 30%!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock offers dividends, growth, as well as a solid option during a recession. Yet it still trades in…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: Now Is the Time to Buy These 2 Canadian Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top dividend stocks I think long-term investors seeking passive-income streams ought to consider in this uncertain market.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Canadians Can Earn $470 Per Month Tax Free

| Tony Dong

Combining your TFSA with a covered call ETF can help create consistent, monthly, tax-free passive income.

Read more »