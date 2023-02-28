Home » Investing » For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks

For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks

Earn a dividend yield of at least 5% through these stocks, regardless of the market conditions.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

The high inflation, tight monetary policy, and economic uncertainty could continue to pose challenges for equity investors. However, an investment in top dividend-paying stocks could help investors earn steady cash, regardless of the market conditions. 

Thankfully, the TSX has several top companies consistently paying dividends for years. In addition, few offer a lucrative yield of at least 5%. But before discussing stocks, let’s be clear that dividends are not guaranteed. 

Against this background, let’s zoom in on three Canadian stocks that offer at least a 5% yield. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) is a real estate investment trust with a high-quality portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure. Its geographically diversified defensive portfolio helps it to enhance its shareholders’ value through monthly dividend payouts. 

NorthWest’s high-quality tenants are backed by government support. In addition, its leases are of long-term (weighted average lease expiry term of about 14 years). Further, NorthWest’s majority of rents have protection against inflation, while its portfolio has a high occupancy rate of 97%. 

Given these strong metrics, NorthWest is poised to return substantial cash to its shareholders. Based on its closing price of $9.76 on February 24, NorthWest Healthcare offers a lucrative yield of 8.2%. 

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a dependable large-cap stock to earn a high and steady yield. It operates as an energy infrastructure company transporting oil and natural gas. The solid demand for its assets, diversified revenue stream, and high asset utilization position it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments.  

It’s worth highlighting that Enbridge has paid a dividend for 68 years and increased it for 28 consecutive years. Enbridge even paid and raised its dividend during the pandemic, when several energy companies lowered their payouts due to reduced demand. 

Enbridge has over 40 diverse revenue streams, while its payouts are well covered through resilient distributable cash flow (DCF). The company is poised to benefit from growing energy demand due to its continued investments in conventional and renewable energy assets. Furthermore, its solid secured projects and revenue escalators augur well for growth. By investing in Enbridge stock near the current levels, investors can earn a reliable dividend yield of 6.9%. Moreover, its target payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF appears well covered and sustainable in the long term. 

Scotiabank

Canadian bank stocks are a reliable bet to earn a steady income. Notably, top Canadian banks have paid dividends for over 100 years. Within the banking space, Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) is an attractive dividend stock. Scotiabank has been paying a regular dividend since 1833. Further, it has increased its dividend at an average annualized growth rate of 6% since 2011. 

What stands out is that Scotiabank stock offers a dividend yield of 5.8% based on its closing price of $71.34 on February 24. 

Scotiabank’s dividend payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. The financial services giant’s exposure to high-growth banking markets, diversified sources of revenue, and operating efficiency cushion its bottom line and dividend payouts. Also, its solid credit quality and strong balance sheet bode well for future dividend growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10%

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nutrien and Manulife Financial Corp's recent dividend raises solidify their status as value stocks of choice. However, a 120% dividend…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Tire Stock Has Rallied 20%: Is it a Buy Today?

| Kay Ng

Undervalued Canadian Tire stock may be a buy for investors. It has a solid track record of earnings growth and…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Yields of 4% or More

| Tony Dong

Canada's stock market is home to a great variety of high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for $500 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want cash now, these three dividend stocks can provide you with over $500 in monthly income starting today.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Last-Minute RRSP Investors: 9 Dividend Stocks to Grow Your Wealth

| Motley Fool Staff

If you're adding money to a self-directed account -- or are simply on the hunt for dividend stock ideas --…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Power Up a TFSA Retirement Fund With This Dividend Stock Duo

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) are great, cheap, defensive stocks to keep a TFSA going strong through the next…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $400 to invest in some quality dividend stocks? Here are three that are good buys for the long term…

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

How to Create (and Sustain!) $500 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's a hard time for investors right now, so prepare for the future with this dividend stock, and invest no…

Read more »