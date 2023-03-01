Home » Investing » 2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Do you have some money you’re looking to invest? Here are two of the best TSX stocks to buy right now.

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market offers investors many outstanding companies to choose from. That’s why, when it comes to discussing which stocks are the best to buy right now, it’s rarely a question of quality. Instead, it comes down to which stocks offer investors the best opportunities at the current moment. In this article, I’ll discuss two of thee best TSX stocks to invest $1,000 in right now. These two stocks could contribute to your portfolio in very different ways.

Buy this bank stock

The first TSX stock that investors should consider buying today is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Canadians should be very familiar with this company, since it’s one of the Big Five banks. In my opinion, Bank of Nova Scotia stands out among its peers due to its focus on international growth. By focusing specifically on the Pacific Alliance, for its international exploits, Bank of Nova Scotia could take advantage of a rapidly growing middle-class economy in that region.

In terms of its stock, Bank of Nova Scotia offers investors a very attractive dividend. This company has been paying its shareholders a dividend for nearly 190 years. That’s a feat that very few companies anywhere, not just in Canada, can match.

At this point, you may be asking why today is a great time to buy shares in this company. That’s because Bank of Nova Scotia stock has fallen quite a bit recently. Over the past year, this stock has dropped about 25%. While that may seem like a bad thing, investors should remember that this is one of the largest companies in Canada and operates in a relatively stable industry. There’s little doubt in my mind that Bank of Nova Scotia stock could recover eventually.

However, these depressed stock prices give investors an opportunity to accumulate shares while Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend yield is very high (6.11%). By taking advantage of this stock today, investors could help accelerate their way to generating passive income that could lead to financial independence.

Consider this tech stock

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the second stock that investors should consider buying today. Many investors should recognize Shopify as a leader within the global e-commerce industry. It offers merchants with a platform that can power their online stores. It’s estimated that more than one million merchants around the world rely on Shopify’s platform today.

This company has been so successful since its initial public offering that many Motley Fool readers may not need an extensive explanation on this company’s background. Instead, I’ll jump ahead to why this company is an intriguing stock to buy today.

Like many other growth stocks, Shopify was hit hard in 2022 by rising interest rates. That creates an environment that makes it difficult for companies to borrow money and achieve high growth rates. As a result, Shopify stock plummeted. Today, the stock still trades about 75% lower than its all-time highs. However, despite that, I think it’s a great stock to consider buying today.

That’s because Shopify remains a leader in one of the most intriguing spaces in the world. E-commerce will continue to grow, as tomorrow’s consumers continue to shift their spending online. With Shopify establishing the necessary network today to support online stores in every way it can, I believe Shopify’s future will continue to be very bright over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BMO stock has lost 11% in the last 12 months, while the TSX Financial Index has dropped 9%.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

My 2 Favourite TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in TSX growth stocks? Here are my two top picks!

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating passive income? Here are three cheaper stocks to consider!

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Energy Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Companies That Could Double in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These three of the best Canadian tech stocks can yield outstanding returns on your investments in 2023.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Create $5,000 in Passive Income in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors who want passive income should definitely take a look at this cheap stock offering a high yield for…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Yielding 9.98% Won’t Last Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has an ultra-high dividend yield and remains a valuable hold for those seeking long-term passive income for…

Read more »