Home » Investing » 2 High-Quality Value Stocks to Buy This Month

2 High-Quality Value Stocks to Buy This Month

With the stock market on the cusp of a potential rebound, here are two value stocks to add to your watch list in March.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market came out flying to start off the year. After dropping nearly 10% in 2022, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is already up 5% year to date. 

Despite inflation and interest rates both still alarmingly high, there’s a sense of optimism in the stock market that the worst may be behind us.

Of course, it’s anybody’s guess as to how the Canadian stock market will fare this year. Stocks largely cooled off in February and we may see that continue into March. On the other hand, if we do manage to stave off a recession, we may be at the start of a new bull market right now.

All that said, as a long-term investor, I’m not overly concerned with how the market performs over the next 12 months. And for anybody else that plans to hold their positions for at least the next five years, you shouldn’t either. Instead, I’d strongly suggest taking a look at the bargains that are currently available on the TSX. After the down year in 2022, there are plenty of high-quality Canadian stocks trading at must-buy prices.

If you’ve got some extra cash to spare, here are two value stocks to add to your watch list.

Value stock #1: Sun Life

There’s nothing wrong with an investment being considered boring. Growth investors may not be overly excited about this insurance company but growth is far from the main reason to be a shareholder.

At a market cap of $40 billion, Sun Life (TSX:SLF) is a global insurance provider. In addition to offering a wide-ranging portfolio of insurance products, the company also provides wealth and asset management services to its customers across the globe.

Stability and passive income are the two reasons why I’ve got Sun Life on my own watch list, not to mention the stock’s cheap valuation. Shares may be trading near all-time highs, but the stock is still only valued at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10. You won’t find many other TSX stocks with valuations like that low, that are as dependable as Sun Life.

Insurance is far from the fastest-growing market around, but it sure is a dependable one. It’s hard to imagine a time when insurance is no longer going to be needed by both consumers and businesses. 

The dependable nature of the insurance industry is one reason why Sun Life can provide a portfolio with defensiveness, which is especially important during today’s volatile market conditions.

In addition, at today’s stock price, Sun Life’s dividend is yielding more than 4%.

Value stock #2: goeasy

Value investors looking to add a bit more growth to their portfolios should have goeasy (TSX:GSY) on their radar. 

While shares may not be as cheap as Sun Life from a valuation perspective, the stock is trading at an absolute bargain price. 

Shares are down close to 40% from all-time highs set in late 2021. Still, the stock is up more than 200% over the past five years. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has returned just 30%.

High interest rates have understandably slowed demand for the consumer-facing financial services company. It may take time, but rates will eventually begin to decrease, making it only a matter of time before goeasy is back to trading at all-time highs.

Growth investors looking to take advantage of the 2022 selloff should act fast on this rare buying opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit U-turn
Investing

1 Easy Way to Spot Turnaround Stocks Before Everyone Else Does

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three undervalued and discounted stocks from different sectors are poised to make a turnaround based on prevailing market trends.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

2 Defence Stocks to Consider for March 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best long-term stocks are those we often overlook. Fortunately, there’s no need to overlook these two defensive…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Suncor stock is trading near its cyclical peak. Instead of this oil stock, buy this dividend stock to grow your…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Contribution Time: 1 Intriguing Stock to Buy With $6,500

| Andrew Button

Canadian bank EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) could be a good place to invest some of your new $6,500 in contribution room…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $1,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 4,167 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty stock offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 7.2%. It pays a monthly dividend and is priced at…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in March 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Food inflation remains a problem, but Canadian food stocks could benefit. Loblaw Companies and another well-placed food stock are best…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Lightspeed Stock After Its Bumpy Month?

| Sneha Nahata

Lightspeed has the potential to deliver outsized returns. Should you buy while LSPD stock is trading incredibly cheap?

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

The question of whether Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is worth a buy is a question worth diving into. Here's what investors…

Read more »