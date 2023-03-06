Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $227.46/Month in Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $227.46/Month in Passive Income

Don’t just sit on your cash in your TFSA. Create a passive-income portfolio with these three stocks right now while they’re down!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

There are likely many Canadians who continue to put cash aside in their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) but do nothing with it. Right now may not seem like the best time to do this, with the market down and a recession still looming.

However, if you’re looking for long-term passive income, it’s always a good time to invest. So, if you have $50,000 in your TFSA just sitting there, this is where I would put it for monthly passive income. Further, let’s look at what that $50,000 could turn into over the next decade.

Slate Grocery

First off, let’s look at a solid real estate investment trust (REIT) that remains in value territory. Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) offers a dividend that comes out every month, with a yield at 7.94%. And again, it’s in value territory, trading at just 5.17 times earnings.

Slate stock is a strong option, as it invests in the essential line of grocery chains across the United States. Occupancy remained stable during the pandemic and remains so today. Plus, it continues to expand through acquisitions.

Shares are up 4.41% in the last year and 140% in the last decade for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Here’s what a $16,667 investment would bring in with passive income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
SGR.UN$14.851,122$1.17$1,312.74Monthly

TD Bank

The Big Six banks are some of the best options out there for passive income. This is because they have provisions for loan losses, allowing them to recover quickly from downturns. This allows them not only to continue their dividends but increase them.

This was the case for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), true, but it’s more than that. TD stock continues to grow, as the bank expands in practically every area of the business. TD stock has multiple loan options for Canadian clients, as well as credit card partnerships, wealth and commercial management, and it is one of the top 10 banks in the United States.

Shares of TD stock are down 9% in the last year as of writing but up 207% in the last decade for a CAGR of 11.87%. This is what you would get from another $16,667 investment for passive income from a 4.24% dividend yield.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND
(ANNUAL)		TOTAL PAYOUT
(ANNUAL)		FREQUENCY
TD$88.68188$3.84$721.92Quarterly

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

There are some nervous investors out there, so if you’re worried and want passive income, perhaps just consider this option. However, I would still recommend the other two along with this as a solid base for a passive-income portfolio.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDV) offers a 4.16% dividend yield as of writing, with the investment in Canadian equities across a long line of industries. So, while shares might be down 5% in the last year, know that you’re investing in strong passive income from companies that aren’t going anywhere.

Those shares are also up 100% in the last decade for a CAGR of 7.15%! And that’s pretty incredible from an exchange-traded fund (ETF). So, let’s see what another $16,667 would get you.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND
(ANNUAL)		TOTAL PAYOUT
(ANNUAL)		FREQUENCY
XDV$28.78579$1.20$694.80Monthly

Foolish takeaway

Investing in these companies would bring in passive income of $2,729.46 annually, or $227.46 per month. If you reinvested those dividends in your TFSA for the next decade or more based on these averages, investors could create enough passive income to allow them to surf through any future downturn.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Where the Dividends Don’t Stop

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, these three companies generate stable cash flows, thus allowing them to raise dividends consistently.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Fortis Stock or Canadian Utilities Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

In this uncertain outlook, let's assess which among Fortis and Canadian Utilities would be a better buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Buy Mid-Cap Superstars With a Single-Digit Price Tag

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three less than $10 mid-cap stocks, all megastars in their respective sectors, are potential multi-baggers in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $1,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 4,167 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty stock offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 7.2%. It pays a monthly dividend and is priced at…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in March 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Food inflation remains a problem, but Canadian food stocks could benefit. Loblaw Companies and another well-placed food stock are best…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is it a Trap?! 3 TSX Stocks With Ultra-High Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

Investigate each ultra high-yield dividend stock thoroughly. Triple check dividend safety and aim to buy at a meaningful discount.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive income TSX stocks are prime for picking up on the TSX today, especially if you have a mind…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Get $315 Per Month

| Robin Brown

You can earn $300 of monthly passive income by buying high-end, large-cap Canadian stocks. Here's one way to do it.

Read more »