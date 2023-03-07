Home » Investing » 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys

These high-yield dividend stocks have well-covered payouts and a solid dividend payment history.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

The market’s trajectory remains uncertain due to persistently high inflation and rising interest rates. However, investors can still earn steady and high yields from top Canadian dividend stocks, regardless of where the market moves. 

While dividends are not guaranteed, investors can diversify their portfolios and invest in stocks with solid payment histories, well-protected payouts, and a growing base of earnings and cash flows. Thankfully, the TSX has several companies that have been consistently paying dividends for years and have well-covered payouts. Here, I’ll discuss three Canadian stocks offering high yields and are reliable bets. 

TC Energy 

Energy infrastructure company TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a solid stock for investors seeking a high and reliable yield. It owns a high-quality portfolio of regulated and contracted assets that witness high utilization, remain relatively immune to economic conditions, and generate most of its earnings. What stands out is that TC Energy offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.6% (based on its closing price of $56.13 on March 6). 

Thanks to its solid asset base and high demand, TC Energy has enhanced its shareholders’ returns through consistent dividend hikes. For instance, TC Energy has raised its dividend for 23 years. Meanwhile, its dividend increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7% during the same period. 

TC Energy’s utility-like business model, growing regulated and contracted assets base, and $34 billion secured growth projects will likely support its earnings and dividend payments. The company expects to increase its dividend by 3-5% annually, which adds visibility over its future payouts, making it a no-brainer dividend stock. 

Enbridge 

Like TC Energy, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another large-cap stock to earn steady and high yields. Enbridge transports hydrocarbons and has interests in renewable power generation. Thanks to its diverse business model, contractual arrangements, and inflation-protected EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), the company consistently generates solid distributable cash flows, which comfortably cover its payouts. 

Notably, Enbridge has increased its dividend for 28 years at a CAGR of 10%. Moreover, even amid the pandemic, it paid and raised its dividend when most energy companies announced a payout cut. 

Enbridge stock offers a dividend yield of 6.7%, which is well protected, thanks to its 40 diverse revenue sources, investments in growth projects, and revenue escalators. Also, its investments in conventional and renewable energy assets bode well for growth and will drive future payouts. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT 

REITs (real estate investment trusts) are famous for their high payout ratios. Within REITs, NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) is a compelling investment, given its lucrative yield of 8.4%. This REIT owns a high-quality portfolio of diversified healthcare real estate assets. 

Its defensive portfolio is backed by a high-quality tenant base with government support. Moreover, NorthWest benefits from its long-term weighted average lease expiry and high occupancy rate. Notably, NorthWest Healthcare has a lease expiry term of approximately 14 years. Meanwhile, it has an occupancy rate of 97%. Furthermore, most of its rents have protection against inflation, which helps in organic growth.

Its high yield and defensive portfolio make it a solid dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock data
Dividend Stocks

I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Stop Buying This Dividend Stock Yielding 8.51%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock continues to be my favourite passive income payer, and I'll continue to drip feed into it even…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

My Take: 2 TSX Stocks That Could Beat Markets in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Irrespective of the broad market woes, these two TSX stocks will likely outperform in 2023.

Read more »

Pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Truths and 1 Myth About Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline can provide real passive income.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Savaria Stock Rose 13% Last Month: Can it Keep Going?

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria stock gained 13% last month and is up over 1,000% in the last 10 years. Is SIS stock still…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 662 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock is a great option for those seeking protection from passive income, with a shot at $10K over…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Kay Ng

Conservative Canadian investors should consider defensive dividend stocks that can grow their wealth with below-average risk.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Where the Dividends Don’t Stop

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, these three companies generate stable cash flows, thus allowing them to raise dividends consistently.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Fortis Stock or Canadian Utilities Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

In this uncertain outlook, let's assess which among Fortis and Canadian Utilities would be a better buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »