2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

These high-yield dividend stocks are backed by solid fundamentals and a proven history of consistent dividend payments.

High-yield dividend stocks often appeal to investors seeking passive income. However, as dividend payments are not guaranteed, investors should look for Canadian stocks with attractive dividend yields and sustainable payout ratios. These companies are better positioned to deliver stress-free passive income in the long term.

In addition, consider dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals and a proven history of consistent dividend payments. Notably, such companies generate solid earnings and cash flows to support their payouts in all market conditions. Moreover, a solid record of distributions indicates management’s commitment to return cash to its shareholders.

Against this background, here are two high-yield dividend stocks for stress-free passive income.

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High-yield dividend stock #1: Enbridge

With a dividend track record spanning over seven decades and consistent increases since 1995, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a reliable high-yield dividend stock for stress-free passive income. ENB currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, yielding roughly 5.4% based on its April 16 closing price of $71.99.

Supporting Enbridge’s payouts are its diversified revenue sources, which span liquids pipelines, utilities, gas storage, and renewable power. Moreover, a substantial amount of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is derived from regulated businesses and long-term take-or-pay contracts, insulating cash flows from short-term commodity price volatility and enhancing revenue predictability.

Operational scale further strengthens Enbridge’s investment case. Enbridge’s extensive North American pipeline network connects key supply basins to major demand centres and witnesses high utilization rates. This drives its distributable cash flow (DCF) and supports higher payouts.

ENB’s prospects remain solid. The company’s multi-billion-dollar secured capital projects will drive steady earnings and DCF growth. Management projects adjusted EBITDA between $20.2 billion and $20.8 billion in 2026, alongside DCF per share of $5.70 to $6.10. In the long run, ENB’s EBITDA, earnings, and DCF per share are projected to increase by 5% annually.

Its growing earnings and DCF per share will drive higher dividend payments in the years ahead. Moreover, rising electricity demand and opportunities in the energy transition provide a solid foundation for sustained cash flow growth and dividend increases.

High-yield dividend stock #2: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stock is another attractive investment offering a high yield to generate stress-free passive income. Based on its recent closing price of $14.53 and monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, WCP stock offers a compelling yield of over 5%.

Whitecap has a solid history of dividend payments. Between January 2013 and December 2025, the energy company distributed approximately $3 billion in dividends. Its diversified asset base and a significant inventory of drilling opportunities suggest that Whitecap will likely sustain its payouts in the years ahead.

Moreover, Whitecap’s low debt profile and strong balance sheet provide the financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. Notably, its acquisition of Veren has helped scale its operations and strengthen its competitive positioning. By expanding its asset footprint, Whitecap gains increased exposure to premium markets and the ability to secure larger, longer-term marketing agreements.

Looking ahead, management’s targeted base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25% reflects a conservative, sustainable approach. This framework not only protects the dividend during periods of weaker commodity prices but also leaves room for gradual dividend growth as earnings expand.

Overall, Whitecap Resources is well-positioned to sustain its payouts across all market conditions.