Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks Prepped to Have a Big Year

2 Canadian Stocks Prepped to Have a Big Year

Shopify is one TSX stock that could have a good year this year. There’s another one, too!

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A colourful firework display

Image source: Getty Images.

There’s not a whole lot going on in the markets in 2023. Stocks rallied to start off the year, but have since given up much of their gains. It’s been a lukewarm market for the most part. However, there have been some exceptions. In sectors like technology and banking, we’ve seen developments like new mergers, new products, and personnel changes. In this article, I will explore two Canadian stocks prepped to have a big year in 2023.

Shopify

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is one Canadian tech stock that will have a big year in 2023 no matter what. By “big” I mean eventful, not necessarily “good.” SHOP is exposed to many major risk factors, including an ongoing bear market in technology stocks, rising interest rates, and a slowdown in growth compared to 2020/2021 levels. The COVID-19 pandemic was a huge boon to Shopify, because the closure of retail stores led to an increase in people shopping online. In 2020, Shopify’s revenue grew by 86%. It was an incredible year for the company.

Unfortunately, things deteriorated pretty quickly after COVID-19 lockdowns ended. Starting in 2022, SHOP’s revenue growth slipped from 86% to the mid-teens. The stock was previously valued on the assumption of high double digit growth continuing indefinitely, so it abruptly crashed when growth slowed down. In its most recent quarter, SHOP’s growth picked back up again, reaching 26%. That’s pretty good, but not quite what SHOP was known for in the past.

This year will be a big one for SHOP because we’ll get to see whether the company’s price hikes succeed in ramping up its revenue growth. A few months ago, Shopify announced that it would be increasing the prices of all of its paid plans. The stock rallied 10% in a single day due to this move. Later, it gave up the gains when its fourth quarter earnings release failed to impress. However, that earnings release covered a period from before the price hikes, so we could see big things in the next quarterly release, which will include an impact from the price hikes.

Bank of Montreal

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a Canadian bank stock that’s in the process of closing its deal to buy Bank of the West from BNP Paribas, a major European bank. Bank of the West is a big U.S. bank situated in California. The Bank of Montreal is paying $13.4 billion to buy it out. For that amount, it will receive US$100 billion in new assets. I’ve written about TD Bank’s First Horizon deal extensively in my past articles. That deal will be a big catalyst if it closes, but there are concerns that it won’t actually close. U.S. regulators keep pushing the closing date further out, refusing to give all the approvals needed. BMO, on the other hand, has already closed its Bank of the West deal. So, Bank of the West’s earnings will start showing up in BMO’s quarterly releases as soon as next quarter.

Foolish takeaway

2023 is looking like a boring year in the markets. On the whole, I would say it looks less exciting than the previous two years. That doesn’t mean there aren’t pockets of the market in which interesting things are happening, though. From tech to banking, many Canadian companies are doing interesting things.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Down by Almost 60%, This Secret Tech Stock Looks Like a Steal Today

| Adam Othman

This under-the-radar tech stock should appeal to investors seeking outsized returns through capital gains in the coming years.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for Nuvei Stock After Earnings

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nuvei's latest earnings outshined market expectations and NVEI stock price surged. However, some key items will change going forward.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is 2023 Finally the Year to Buy (Back) in?

| Adam Othman

2022 was a great year for sectors like energy, but it was a nightmare for the tech sector. However, 2023…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 8

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides corporate earnings, the Fed chair’s testimony and the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision are likely to keep TSX…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Open Text Stock or Nuvei?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks are on the move, both climbing above 20% in the last three months. But which is the…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: What to Buy for a Legit Shot at $1 Million by 2035

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how TFSA investors in Canada can build a $1 million equity portfolio by purchasing quality growth stocks such as…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Constellation Software or Shopify?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is a popular TSX stock, could Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) be better?

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth investors should have these three tech companies at the top of their watch lists in March.

Read more »