Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 9

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 9

TSX investors may continue to react positively to the Bank of Canada’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The stock market in Canada turned positive Wednesday, as investors seemingly welcomed the Bank of Canada’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Also, significantly stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm employment and job openings data boosted investors’ confidence, temporarily calming recession fears. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 71 points, or 0.4%, during the session to settle at 20,347.

Despite continued losses in healthcare and energy stocks, big gains in other key Canadian stock market sectors like metal mining, industrials, and technology kept the optimism alive.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of ECN Capital (TSX:ECN) jumped 16.6% yesterday to $3.59 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. These sharp gains in ECN stock came after the Toronto-headquartered financial services company announced a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for its shareholders. Among other options, these strategic alternatives include “strategic funding and capital relationships,” ECN said in a press release. Due to this ongoing review process, the company also postponed its Investors Day event, which was earlier scheduled for March 8. Year to date, ECN stock has now risen 29.1%.

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock popped by about 12% in the last session to $50.29 per share after the tech company released its largely better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. During the December quarter, the Canadian payment services firm’s total revenue increased by 4% year over year, despite macroeconomic challenges.

Nuvei’s adjusted quarterly earnings stood at US$0.47 per share, exceeding Street analysts’ estimates of US$0.43 per share. Notably, NVEI stock has surged by 46% this year so far.

Cargojet and Stella-Jones were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 4.3% each.

On the flip side, shares of Transcontinental and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty tanked by at least 7.7% each, making them the worst-performing stocks on the exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Great-West Lifeco, Canadian Natural Resources, and ECN Capital were the most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely trading on a weak note early Thursday morning, which could pressure the main TSX index at the open today. While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to watch the latest weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. market this morning.

On the corporate events front, TSX-listed businesses, like Enghouse Systems, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Maple Leaf Foods are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on March 9.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet, Enghouse Systems, and Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Stella-Jones, and Transcontinental. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Two seniors float in a pool.
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth stocks such as Shopify and Datadog remain top bets for long-term investors who want to generate market-beating gains.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Down by Almost 60%, This Secret Tech Stock Looks Like a Steal Today

| Adam Othman

This under-the-radar tech stock should appeal to investors seeking outsized returns through capital gains in the coming years.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for Nuvei Stock After Earnings

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nuvei's latest earnings outshined market expectations and NVEI stock price surged. However, some key items will change going forward.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Prepped to Have a Big Year

| Andrew Button

Shopify is one TSX stock that could have a good year this year. There's another one, too!

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is 2023 Finally the Year to Buy (Back) in?

| Adam Othman

2022 was a great year for sectors like energy, but it was a nightmare for the tech sector. However, 2023…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 8

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides corporate earnings, the Fed chair’s testimony and the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision are likely to keep TSX…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Open Text Stock or Nuvei?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks are on the move, both climbing above 20% in the last three months. But which is the…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: What to Buy for a Legit Shot at $1 Million by 2035

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how TFSA investors in Canada can build a $1 million equity portfolio by purchasing quality growth stocks such as…

Read more »