Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Why I Invest in Canadian Banks But Not U.S. Banks

Why I Invest in Canadian Banks But Not U.S. Banks

Long-term investors should benefit from buying the dip in the big Canadian bank stocks and getting nice dividend income.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

“Four Biggest U.S. Banks Low $52 Billion in Market Value”: This is an eye-catching title of an article published by Wall Street Journal about 17 hours ago as of writing. Surely, it’s a staggering amount of money evaporated in the stock market in a single day yesterday. In early trading today, the four big American bank stocks JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo continued to lose altitude. However, they quickly regained their footing and turned green.

Apparently, the selloff seemed to have been triggered by problems at Silicon Valley Bank, which trades as SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB). In a press release on Wednesday, the bank revealed it sold about US$21 billion of securities from its securities portfolio, which will result in an after-tax loss of about US$1.8 billion for the first quarter. Financial Times wrote SVB “offloaded [the securities] in response to a decline in customer deposits.” This news has investors worried about the soundness of other U.S. banks. The ripple has hit Canadian bank stocks, too, which is why they have experienced selloffs this week.

The Canadian banking system is well regulated and built to be safe and sound. Particularly, the big Canadian bank stocks are some of the most solid long-term investments. They survived through the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the pandemic and came out with substantial gains after massive corrections.

Why I invest in Canadian bank stocks instead of U.S. banks

Together, the Big Six Canadian banks hold about 90% of Canada’s banking deposits. The oligopoly is able to make solid profits, even during economic downturns. These big banks have core businesses in Canada. Generally, around 50% of their business is domestic.

The sixth-largest Canadian bank, National Bank of Canada is even more focused domestically, generating about 80% of revenues from Canada. Likely because of its large Canadian exposure, it has seen the least downside alongside the largest Canadian bank stock, Royal Bank of Canada, by market capitalization. Both stocks are down more or less 2.5% since Wednesday. Royal Bank’s resilience is likely due to its diversified business across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance.

Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks have been hit the worst with dips of close to 4% since Wednesday. Scotiabank seems to always be the dog of the group but offers the highest dividend yield, which could appeal to income investors. At writing, it offers a juicy yield of almost 6.3%.

One key factor that I invest in Canadian bank stocks instead of U.S. bank stocks is because of the dividend tax credit. In other words, the dividends from Canadian bank stocks are taxed at lower rates than U.S. dividends that are taxed as ordinary income for shares held in non-registered accounts.

Investor takeaway

Canadian investors should take the opportunity to buy the dip in their favourite big Canadian bank stocks, as the weakness has little (if not nothing) to do with them. The big Canadian banks are well capitalized and are solid long-term investments as a part of a diversified portfolio. If you’re not sure which to buy, invest in all of them through BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF to take advantage of the dip!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

clock time
Bank Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy TD Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may want to consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in this tumultuous economic period.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Give Up! How Even $100/Month Can Grow Into a $100,000 Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't give up on your goals, even if you don't have much to put aside! Any investor putting $100 away…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Prepped to Have a Big Year

| Andrew Button

Shopify is one TSX stock that could have a good year this year. There's another one, too!

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Energy Stocks

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Andrew Button

If you have some money to invest, you can invest it confidently in Royal Bank of Canada stock.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: BMO Stock or CIBC Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's big banks are some of the best investments on the market. Here's a look at two big banks titans…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Bank Stocks

Where to Invest Your Tax Refund in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let tax season get you down. Use your tax refund to your advantage to create more income and never…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Bank Stocks

My Take: The Only 3 TSX Stocks You Need in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a recovery after a recession, these are the only three TSX stocks I'd consider for 2023.

Read more »

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BMO stock has lost 11% in the last 12 months, while the TSX Financial Index has dropped 9%.

Read more »