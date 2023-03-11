Home » Investing » Millennials: Shhhh! 2 Stocks in the Middle of the Market That Everyone Else Is Overlooking

Millennials: Shhhh! 2 Stocks in the Middle of the Market That Everyone Else Is Overlooking

PetValu Holdings (TSX:PET) and StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) are mid-cap hidden gems on the TSX Index.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Millennials may have been dealt a tough hand, with a number of recessions hitting them in the pocketbook over the past two decades. That said, millennials still have time on their side and can dodge and weave through the dips that are bound to hit the markets.

Broader stock markets experienced a bit of relief over the past week, but Fed chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments were anything but soothing. Investors can expect perhaps a few more rate hikes than expected. As the U.S. continues with its interest rate increases, Canada looks to have hit the pause button. Indeed, the effect has been detrimental to the loonie, which took another slide below US$0.73.

Millennials: Plenty of value here on the TSX!

Though there are prominent bargains in the U.S. markets, I’d argue that it’s wise for new Canadian investors to stay domestic — at least until value becomes more abundant in the U.S. exchanges to make the painful foreign exchange swap justifiable.

There’s no shortage of value plays on the TSX Index these days. In this piece, we’ll have a look at two names that I think should fare well, even with a recession likely just weeks away.

PetValu Holdings (TSX:PET) and StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) are two mid-cap TSX stocks that may be overlooked by the crowd. As you know, smaller market caps mean a greater shot of catching Mr. Market off guard, or, in other words, improving your shot of scoring a stock priced at a wider discount to its intrinsic value or true worth.

Of course, smaller-cap stocks can make for choppier rides. Millennial investors looking to the next five to 10 years for growth, though, should be more than willing to embrace the extra chop of this market for a shot at greater long-term gains.

PetValu Holdings

PetValu Holdings is a relative TSX newcomer with a mere $2.74 billion market cap, but it’s one that many long-term-focused investors should have on their watchlists. If you own a pet, odds are you’ve wandered into a Pet Valu location. The domestic pet supply retailer has been around for decades and has done a terrific job of growing its profits, even with a growing number of competitors in the space.

The company offers a wide range of services that drive in-store traffic. Though PetValu’s digital presence is impressive, it’s brick-and-mortar where it really shines. Even amid tougher times, PetValu is guiding higher, noting that it expects continued sales growth for 2023, as it continues to grow its market share.

With 40-50 new locations to be opened on the year, I think PetValu makes for a defensive growth profile that few firms can match. The stock trades at 27.4 times price to earnings (P/E), which is modest given its growth prospects and recession resilience.

StorageVault Canada

StorageVault is in the boring, but fairly steady business of self-storage units. Over the years, the $2.3 billion firm has conducted prudent mergers and acquisitions at a small scale. Such deals have been well timed and have helped StorageVault expand its presence across the nation. Looking ahead, I expect more of the same from the relatively young (founded in 2007) self-storage firm.

Over the past five years, shares are up just shy of 170%. Though it’ll be tough to keep up the pace, I think the firm can continue beating the market, as it’s found the formula to keep sales growth going strong.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pet Valu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two TSX stocks could outperform in the long term.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

TFSA: 2 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With a $6,500 Contribution

| Robin Brown

Canadians get a new $6,500 contribution for their TFSA in 2023. Here are two long-term stocks to consider for your…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for AltaGas Stock After Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

AltaGas stock is poised to continue to benefit from strong fundamentals in both its utilities business and its midstream business.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

Canadian index funds like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) are looking good at today's prices.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

3 ETFs to Build Wealth Over the Next Decades

| Kay Ng

Investors can greatly reduce their risk and build solid wealth over time by investing in multiple exchange-traded funds.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

3 Up-and-Coming Canadian Microcap Stocks to Keep an Eye on

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Today, you can keep an eye on three up-and-coming microcap stocks.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With energy prices projected to remain elevated in the near to medium term, let’s assess which among Suncor Energy and…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

Better Buy: Jamieson Stock or Sienna Senior Living Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) and Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) are two stocks worth considering in early 2023.

Read more »