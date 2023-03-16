Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 16

The ongoing banking crisis and commodity market selloff will continue to be on TSX investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market tanked sharply on Wednesday after taking a breather in the previous session, as the ongoing banking crisis spread to Europe, sparking fears that the turmoil will continue to deepen. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 315 points, or 1.6%, to 19,379, erasing all its gains in 2023.

This market selloff came after Saudi National Bank’s chairman told Reuters that it would not buy more shares of the European banking giant Credit Suisse due to regulatory issues. Notably, Saudi National Bank is currently among Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders with slightly less than a 10% stake.

Growing economic concerns led to steep losses in West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices for the third consecutive session, extending its week-to-date losses to nearly 11%, resulting in massive declines in Canadian energy stocks. Besides that, a selloff in other key stock market sectors like healthcare, financials, and real estate dragged the main TSX index down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Commodity-linked Africa Oil, First Quantum Minerals, Enerplus, Stelco, Capstone Copper, Baytex Energy, and Ivanhoe Mines were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they plunged by at least 8% each due to diving oil and copper prices.

On the positive side, shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) defied the broader market gravity by jumping 3.6% yesterday to $106.10 per share. The sharp rally in CP stock came after the Calgary-headquartered transportation and logistics giant told investors that the U.S. Surface Transportation Board has approved Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern’s merger application with certain conditions.

The Surface Transportation Board’s decision authorizes the formation of a new combined entity named Canadian Pacific Kansas City, which will become “the first single-line railway connecting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.” On a year-to-date basis, Canadian Pacific stock now trades with 5.1% gains.

Jamieson Wellness and Barrick Gold were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange Wednesday, as they inched up by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Athabasca Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, and Manulife Financial were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed early Thursday morning, pointing to a flat open for energy and mining stocks on the TSX today. Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest monthly building permits, manufacturing, and weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. market this morning.

Earlier today, Credit Suisse announced that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (close to US$53.9 billion) from the Swiss National Bank for additional liquidity to support its core businesses and clients. This news helped Credit Suisse regain investors’ confidence, at least temporarily, to drive a sharp recovery in its share prices in early trading. However, the broader banking sector turmoil may still continue to haunt investors in the near term and keep TSX stocks highly volatile.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Canadian Pacific Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors looking for cheap TSX stocks trading at a discount can consider adding these three companies to their watchlist.

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued corporate earnings and key U.S. economic releases could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Bank Stocks

Could Royal Bank Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why RY stock has the potential to be a winner in 2023, despite the recent banking sector turmoil.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

What’s Next For TD Bank Stock After Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock is already down big from its 2022 highs. Rising interest rates and the risk of recession may…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Bank Stocks

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $3,000 Into $20,000 in 7 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There is immense value in Canadian banks today, so you can certainly use this dip as an opportunity to create…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: Suncor Energy or TD Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

When it comes to investing for passive income, stability matters more.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Better Buy Amid SVB Failure: TD Bank Stock or BMO Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Check out TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another battered Canadian bank stock, while SVB fears weigh on the TSX Index.

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. inflation data and ongoing turmoil in the banking sector could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »