Home » Investing » 3 Clean Energy Stocks for Plenty of Green Returns

3 Clean Energy Stocks for Plenty of Green Returns

These clean energy stocks may be down for now, but make no mistake. There is going to be a recovery for long-term investors you won’t want to miss.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re a smart investor, then you’re likely already aware that investing long term is the best approach. But that doesn’t mean you should completely ignore some of the emerging industries out there. In fact, when it comes to long-term holds with plenty of opportunity, clean energy stocks have that in spades.

But not all clean-energy stocks fall in this category. Today, I’m going to cover three companies that promise plenty of green returns for those who want to set it and forget it.

Northland Power stock

First among the clean-energy stocks to consider is Northland Power (TSX:NPI). NPI stock is perfect for those who want a diversified set of renewable energy from their investment. After all, who knows what the focus will be on in the future?

That’s why NPI stock is a great option. It invests in practically every type of renewable energy resource, including offshore wind farms, which could be a major win in the years to come, as arable land becomes smaller. What’s more, it’s considerably valuable at this point.

NPI stock currently trades at just 9.85 times earnings, with a dividend yield as well at 3.53%. What’s more, that dividend comes out on a monthly basis, allowing you to reinvest in this company as you go along. Shares are currently down 16% in the last year.

Ballard Power

Another strong consideration among clean-energy stocks is Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP). Ballard stock is perfect for those who keep looking at electric vehicles and wondering how to get in on the action. Well, this is definitely a solid option, without the high share price.

Ballard stock focuses on everything but personal cars. You can gain access to clean energy production for trains, marine systems, subways, you name it. If it moves and isn’t your run-of-the-mill electric car, Ballard stock likely produces it.

Given this, there is a slew of growth opportunities for the company. Ballard stock, however, is a steal. It trades at just 1.44 times book value, and shares are down a whopping 47% in the last year alone. This comes from missing earnings estimates for the last few quarters in this inflationary environment. That being said, you could receive a huge increase in returns in the near future, with solid growth after that.

Brookfield Renewable

Finally, if you want stability in your life from clean-energy stocks, I would go with Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). Brookfield stock is a solid choice given its diverse set of assets that are located around the world. Plus, its backed by a parent company that’s been investing in clean energy production since its inception in the late 1800s!

Again, Brookfield stock has been going through trouble as well. The stock climbed to all-time highs with the promise from then new president Joe Biden that there would be a shift to clean energy. However, inflation and interest rates got in the way, and the company continues to struggle with this.

That being said, it’s also created new partnerships and opportunities. And there is no doubt that a clean energy future isn’t just coming — it’s here. With Brookfield stock invested in every type of clean and renewable project out there, it’s certainly bound for growth.

Shares of Brookfield stock are down 24% in the last year, and you can bring in a 4.76% dividend yield as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

If I Could Buy Just 1 Canadian Energy Stock, This Would Be it

| Daniel Da Costa

Freehold is a relatively low-risk energy stock, earns tonnes of cash flow, has major growth potential and pays a dividend…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

3 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian energy stocks are strong buys right now amid falling oil prices and strong market headwinds.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Does a Dividend Yield of 4.5% Make Suncor Stock a Buy in 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor is among the largest energy stocks on the TSX. Is an attractive dividend yield enough to invest in Suncor…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Whitecap Resources Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Whitecap Resources has increased its quarterly dividend thrice in the last 15 months.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Energize Your Portfolio With This Canadian Gem

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Suncor (TSX:SU) remains a top energy stock that long-term investors may want to consider, as commodity prices fluctuate.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Energy Stocks

2 Unjustifiably Cheap Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their cheaper valuation and high dividend yields, these two Canadian stocks are an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy If Oil Moves Higher

| Vineet Kulkarni

Top TSX energy stocks to buy on current weakness.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Energy Stocks

For a Shot at $6,790/Year in Passive Income, Buy 1,908 Shares of This Stock

| Andrew Button

Enbridge stock is one of the highest yielding TSX stocks available. With 1,908 shares, you can get $6,790 in annual…

Read more »