Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TFSA: 2 AI Growth Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

TFSA: 2 AI Growth Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

Here are two of the best AI stocks to buy in Canada in 2023.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian government increased the contribution limit for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2023 to $6,500 a year from $6,000 in the previous year. TFSA holders can invest this amount in some quality stocks to get tax-free high returns on their investments in the long term. As the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly grown in the last few months, it makes sense for TFSA investors to consider investing in some quality AI-focused growth stocks in 2023.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian AI stocks you can add to your TFSA now to hold for years to come.

My first favourite AI stock in Canada to consider now

AI has primarily gained huge popularity in recent months due to the launch of Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While ChatGPT utilizes a large language model to generate text in natural language, the application of AI is not limited to just natural language generation. One of the key areas where AI is expected to play a very critical role in the next decade is the automotive industry. And this is exactly where BlackBerry (TSX:BB), my first favourite AI stock to consider now, is trying to advance.

BlackBerry is a Canadian enterprise software company with a market cap of $3 billion, as its stock trades at $5.07 per share with about 14.3% year-to-date gains. It makes most of its revenue by selling its cybersecurity software solutions to businesses. However, I find the recent developments in its IoT (Internet of Things) business segment more interesting.

While BB’s QNX operating system is already being used in nearly 215 million cars globally, its upcoming AI and machine learning-based vehicle data platform IVY is likely to expand its footprints in the automotive technology space further. BlackBerry plans to make the IVY platform generally available around mid-2023. The platform has the potential to attract huge demand from large automakers and help BB accelerate its financial growth trends significantly and take this AI stock higher.

My second favourite AI stock to buy now

Besides the automotive industry, AI solutions are also likely to play a big role in the cybersecurity segment in the future. As more businesses than ever have built their online presence in recent years, the demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions for businesses is likely to skyrocket in the next decade. Magnet Forensics’s (TSX:MAGT) offerings, like Magnet AXIOM and Magnet.AI, could be great examples of such innovative software solutions. The stock of this $546 billion tech company currently hovers at $44.12 per share with 18.7% year-to-date gains.

Magnet.AI, which is a part of Magnet AXIOM software, utilizes machine learning capabilities to very efficiently investigate massive amounts of digital content. Moreover, its software solutions are capable of analyzing data from various sources to collect and manage evidence of potential vulnerabilities.

While Magnet Forensics doesn’t have several decades of experience, its innovative AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions are fast gaining popularity across the globe. This is why you can expect its financials to grow at an exponential rate in the long term and this Canadian AI stock to soar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks

1 Under-the-Radar Beneficiary From the Rise of ChatGPT

| Vishesh Raisinghani

ChatGPT will benefit AI-enabled stocks like Docebo (TSX:DCBO).

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

You can create a portfolio of undervalued stocks with $50,000 right now. Here are three such stocks you can add…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

The Safest Semiconductor Chip Stocks to Own in March 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can invest in two safe semiconductor chip stocks, as the country prepares to expand its industry presence and become…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Tech Stocks

Market Tremors: Buy These ETFs While Everyone Else Is Selling

| Puja Tayal

The US bank crisis has triggered a sell-off raising the risk of a stock market crash. It’s time to buy…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Tech Stocks

Treasure Hunting South of the Border: The 2 U.S. Stocks I’d Buy Today

| Puja Tayal

Expand the horizon of your TFSA portfolio south of the border. Here are two stocks that have the potential for…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

The 3 TSX Stocks That Can Bring Home the Bacon Over the Next 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable market conditions and their growth initiatives, I expect these three TSX stocks to deliver multi-fold returns over…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks are safer investment options and have more potential than Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why I Think Shopify Stock Could Have a Far Better 2023

| Joey Frenette

Shopify stock is going to be a painful ride in 2023, but one worth enduring.

Read more »