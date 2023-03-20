Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Unfairly Beat Up by SVB’s Collapse

2 Canadian Bank Stocks Unfairly Beat Up by SVB’s Collapse

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) stocks are great deals following the SVB-induced plunge.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Volatility from last year hasn’t yet dissipated, with shockwaves going from the tech sector to banking. Indeed, nothing less than volatility should be expected for the rest of the year, as central banks tackle inflation, while the aftermath of the collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) dampens investor confidence. Whether the Federal Reserve pauses in response to regional banking failures will be the major market mover going into the month’s end.

In this piece, we’ll focus on two Canadian bank stocks that I think are worth grabbing on the way down. Now, the big banks could continue to tumble as we get closer to a mild recession. Regardless, history suggests that sticking with the top-tier Canadian bank stock through trying times is a good idea. Cheaper valuations and more yield is never a bad thing. Just be ready to deal with further downside risk. Even if mostly idiosyncratic issues are weighing on banks like SVB, investors in the big Canadian bank stocks could be hit with a few underwhelming quarters.

Rising provisions and lagging loan growth could be a major drag on big bank earnings. Still, after the recent selling storm, I think expectations are a tad too conservative, making it possible for a top bank stock to beat, even as earnings continue to feel the pull of macro headwinds.

Consider Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB): two cheap bank stocks that got a whole lot cheaper over the past week!

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (or CIBC) recently fell just shy of 10% from its early March peak and is at risk, like its Big Six peers, of returning to 52-week lows. Undoubtedly, CIBC stock took such a massive hit to the chin during the Great Financial Crisis. It took around seven years to recover from the 2007-08 crash. Indeed, mortgages were the sore spot back then.

More than a decade later, CIBC is a very different bank. It’s better able to tackle the next recession (which could be just months away) without taking too hard a hit to the chin. Now down around 30% from its all-time high, CIBC stock goes for 11.1 times trailing price to earnings with a 6% dividend yield.

CIBC may not be the cheapest bank, but it’s certainly a compelling play for dividend seekers who seek greater exposure to the domestic market. Indeed, a Canadian recession could prove milder than a U.S. one, especially as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues hiking interest rates.

U.S. banking exposure is seen as worthy of a premium. Nowadays, with U.S. banks taking the most damage, investors view greater domestic exposure as preferable. Though CIBC broke into the U.S. market, its exposure is limited versus some of its bigger brothers.

Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank is a Quebec-based regional bank that’s faced considerable pressure in recent weeks. The stock is down around 48% from its 2017 all-time high and is at risk of making a return to those 2020 lows. Indeed, Laurentian Bank is one of the biggest laggards in the Canadian banking scene. Still, it’s hard to overlook the value to be had after the stock’s latest spill. At 6.3 times trailing price to earnings, LB sports a 5.9% dividend yield.

Just a few weeks ago, the bank saw profits fall 6% to $51.9 million. Despite the underwhelming growth, the regional bank topped analyst expectations. Still, investors just don’t have the appetite for the bank stocks right now, especially the regionals. I think Laurentian is a deep-value play but one that begs for investor patience.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

U.S. Bank Meltdown: These 2 Canadian Banks Are Safer

| Andrew Button

Canadian banks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are safer than the collapsing U.S. banks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Bank Stocks

1 Deeply Undervalued Bank I’m Holding for the Next 10 Years

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is deeply undervalued. I intend on holding it for the next 10 years.

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Bank Stocks

Credit Suisse Sold For Pennies: Are Your Bank Stocks Safe?

| Andrew Button

Credit Suisse is perceived to be risky. Are Canadian banks like Royal Bank of Canada safer?

Read more »

worry concern
Bank Stocks

Should You Be Worried About TD Bank Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Canadian banks felt the tremors of the U.S. bank collapse, with TD Bank witnessing the biggest hit. Should you be…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Watch After Last Week’s Selloff

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are two quality bank stocks that are getting too cheap amid banking…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Bank Stocks for TFSA Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bank stocks are still the top options for Canadians seeking repeated passive income and building wealth through a TFSA.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Bank Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your TFSA This Week

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider buying shares of companies such as Etsy and Shawcor right now to benefit from outsized gains…

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 20

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing banking crisis and bearish movement in commodity prices could pressure TSX stocks today.

Read more »