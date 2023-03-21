Home » Investing » 2 Safety Stocks for Shelter in This Blustery Market

2 Safety Stocks for Shelter in This Blustery Market

Consider Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another safety play to ready for a recession in the coming months.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm

Source: Getty Images

Broader markets seem to be stuck in a range. With the Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve) in focus once again, markets could easily sink or soar from here. In any case, it seems like inflation is calling the shots. And until inflation backs off, market volatility could continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment. In such a blustery market, DIY investors could find a way to gain a slight edge.

Volatile markets are perceived as negative by many. However, for long-term investors, the bigger bumps in the road grant more opportunities to snag a bargain in the downs. In simple terms, when there’s panic in the air, Mr. Market tends to be a tad less efficient at his job — of marking securities at their intrinsic value.

In this piece, we’ll consider two “safety” stocks that may offer steady ground in an increasingly shaky market.

Consider precious metals firm Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and regional Canadian grocer Metro (TSX:MRU). Both firms, I believe, are great low-beta ways to stabilize your portfolio and gear up for a recession. Even if a recession results in a soft- or no-landing scenario, both firms should be able to help investors unlock less-correlated returns.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a well-run miner that’s up around 41% from its 2022 lows. With gold and silver recently picking up traction on the back of U.S. banking volatility, the big miners may be in a spot to make up for lost time. Indeed, when unforeseen risks present themselves, gold (and silver) prices can really take off in a hurry.

As volatility in the U.S. banking scene continues to take hold, I think gold could have more room to run. It’s not just financial sector risks that investors should bank on. Other risks not yet on our radar could hit between now and year’s end. Gold feeds off of the fears of sudden risks that blindside markets.

Arguably, it’s only prudent to be prepared for risk, as rate hikes work their way through quarterly earnings while running the risk of breaking other things (beyond the banks, perhaps). The stock has a 3.1% dividend yield, making AEM stock a productive way to hedge your bets with precious metals.

As gold rallies, AEM stock should be expected to amplify gains. On the flip side, a pullback could hit AEM investors hard. The miners are a choppier ride than spot prices for precious metals. In any case, I find the ride to be worth riding at these levels.

Metro

Metro is a top grocer that’s fresh off a correction (a plunge north of 10%). With one of the lowest betas (0.02) on the TSX, MRU stock is less likely to follow in the footsteps of the TSX. These days, the TSX Index seems greatly influenced by the U.S. markets, which, in turn, is moving on the Fed and inflation data.

Indeed, it’s tiring to have markets surge and plunge on the back of near-sighted data. If you’re looking for stability and recession-resilient operating cash flows, Metro is a magnificent holding. You won’t get rich off the name in the event of a market rebound. But you will get steady performance over the long run. Right now, shares are quite cheap at 19.4 times trailing price to earnings. The 1.7% dividend yield is a nice bonus.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Investing

Couche-Tard Just Made a Huge Acquisition: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock looks way too cheap to ignore after its latest blockbuster deal!

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

TSX Bank Stocks: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian bank stocks, such as TD Bank and RY Bank, are reeling under the pressure of a weak macro environment.…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Just Fell to 52-week Lows?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The recent correction in Tourmaline Oil stock could be an opportunity.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: How to Tackle Debt for Good and Come Out on Top

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have tons of debt and it's become overwhelming, using the "snowball method" can certainly help you tackle it,…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Tips to Make More Money Investing

| Kay Ng

You can make more money by avoiding losers. Populate your diversified stock portfolio with quality dividend stocks!

Read more »

Retirement
Bank Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Buy for Decades of Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why RRSP investors can consider buying beaten-down TSX bank stocks such as BMO and BNS in March 2023.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Tech Stocks

TFSA Contribution in 2023: Where to Invest $6,500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you need to consider buying NBLY stock and Docebo stock for your TFSA portfolio in 2023.

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy in March 2023? Prospective investors should take a closer look at what Fortis…

Read more »