Home » Investing » Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

The question of whether now is a good time for investors to load up on Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is certainly one worth exploring.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an international gas and power utilities provider. It has 10 utility operations in Canada, the U.S., and Caribbean nations, with more than 3.4 million customers worldwide. 

Given the current global energy crisis, prices of utility stocks are facing high volatility. However, investors can take advantage of this uncertainty and invest in such utility stocks to reap benefits in the future. 

So, is Fortis stock worth buying in March 2023? Here are some key things to think about. 

Fortis boasts of strong quarterly and annual earnings

Fortis’s recent earnings report highlights one of the key strengths of this stock — its fundamentals.

Fortis reported net income of US$370 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022. On a diluted per-share basis, this amounted to US$0.77 attributable to shareholders. Compared to the same quarter last year, Fortis has shown some solid bottom-line growth, considering Q4 2021 saw only US$0.63 in earnings per share materialize.

On the top line, it was much of the same story. Fortis’s overall revenue increased to US$3.17 billion from Q4 2021’s US$2.58 billion. 

Fortis’s full-year picture was just as rosy, with 7% net earnings growth seen on a year-over-year basis. The company brought in US$2.78 per share in earnings last year, relative to US$2.59 the year prior.

Gas and utility provider declares Q2 2023 dividends

For the quarter ending December 2022, Fortis has declared a dividend of $0.56 per common share. The payments will be disbursed from the company’s end on June 01, 2023. They will be applicable to shareholders of record on May 17, 2023. 

Fortis’s dividend distributions are the key reason many investors own this stock. While FTS stock yields 3.9% at the time of writing, it’s the company’s earnings growth over time that has investors excited. This next dividend increase will mark the 50th consecutive such increase. Thus, as far as Canadian dividend stocks are concerned, Fortis’s growth profile is among the best by a long shot.

Bottom line 

Keeping in mind the current state of the energy market and the strong financial standpoint of the company, Fortis is a must-buy stock in March 2023. I think this is a stock which is solid fundamentally and remains a core holding of many passive-income investor portfolios for good reason.

The defensive nature of Fortis’s business model should also not be overlooked. Unless its customers turn off their power and lights, Fortis will continue to earn steady cash flow over time. Thus, this is among the long-term picks on the TSX that I think is worth buying right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a top Canadian monthly dividend stock that can help your high passive income for years to come.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

The Only Retail Stock I’d Consider Buying in a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This retail stock offers substantial long-term gains, and for a great price, while also bringing in a substantial dividend. So,…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Investing

Prediction: Fortis Stock Is About to Become the Next Dividend King

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is just one year away from becoming a Dividend King.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in March 2023

| Tony Dong

Here are two options at either end of the risk spectrum for a $10,000 lump sum investment.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Investing

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to turn $5,000 into tens or even hundreds of thousands? These Canadian stocks could do the trick.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and economic projections are likely to keep the TSX highly volatile today.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Get $800 Per Month

| Kay Ng

If you need high current income, you can explore these dividend stock ideas. In the long run, you can expect…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

What’s Next for Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Royal Bank of Canada stock fell 7%, as bank stocks felt the tremors of the U.S. banking crisis.

Read more »