Home » Investing » Is it Too Late to Buy Shopify Stock?

Is it Too Late to Buy Shopify Stock?

Shopify is one of the most popular stocks on the market. Is it too late to buy shares?

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) may very well be one of the most well-known stocks among investors. This company has seen its fair share of highs and lows since its initial public offering in 2015.

In terms of highs, Shopify stock saw major gains from 2015 to 2021. In the 2020 edition of the TSX30, which is a publication highlighting the top 30 stocks in Canada over the past three years, Shopify ranked in first place. In fact, the company was so successful over that period that Shopify stock’s performance nearly totaled the combined performance of the next three highest-ranking stocks.

In terms of its lows, Shopify couldn’t stay out of the spotlight when the company announced that it would be laying off more than 10% of its workforce.

With all of that said, is today a good time to buy shares in Shopify stock? Or is it too late? I firmly believe that it’s an excellent day to buy Shopify stock. In this article, I’ll tell you why.

The argument for Shopify stock

The reason I believe Shopify stock could be a great buy today is because of its positioning within the rapidly growing e-commerce industry. It has previously been projected that the global e-commerce industry could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. If that happens, the industry leaders could see massive growth in their respective businesses. In terms of market share, there’s no denying that Shopify is a leader. It holds a 10% share of the American e-commerce industry.

For further support that Shopify’s business is in as good a spot as ever, investors simply need to turn to its latest earnings presentation. There, the company reported a 26% year-over-year growth in its fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue. That revenue growth comes, despite a tightening in consumer spending through 2022. In addition, Shopify’s monthly recurring revenue (MRR) continues to be strong. Since 2017, Shopify’s MRR has grown at a CAGR of 30%.

Finally, this company continues to innovate. Investors shouldn’t ignore the fact that Shopify has managed to establish a very formidable enterprise partnership network. By giving its merchants access to the likes to Meta Platforms, Walmart, Spotify, YouTube, and more, Shopify merchants can sell their products to consumers easier than ever before. Shopify is also one of the first to act when incorporating new technologies to its platform, like supporting cryptocurrency transactions.

Foolish takeaway

Shopify is a very popular stock among investors and with good reason. This growth stock has managed to become one of Canada’s largest companies, cementing its place among other blue-chip stocks. Despite the past growth and difficult times this stock has experienced, I believe investors could still get a lot out of this stock. Shopify continues to lead a rapidly growing industry. Is it too late to Buy Shopify stock? In my opinion, it isn’t. Investors should jump on this stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms, Spotify Technology, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks

2 Best Canadian Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap TSX stocks such as Payfare and StorageVault are trading under $10. Both these stocks have significant upside potential in…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: BlackBerry Stock vs. CrowdStrike

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry and CrowdStrike are tech stocks part of the cybersecurity segment. Which is a better buy between CRWD stock and…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Amazon?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) is well positioned for growth ahead.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Tech Stocks

TFSA Contribution in 2023: Where to Invest $6,500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you need to consider buying NBLY stock and Docebo stock for your TFSA portfolio in 2023.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Before a Bull Market Arrives

| Nicholas Dobroruka

After a hot start to the year, here are three discounted TSX stocks that I’d seriously consider loading up on…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify vs. Constellation Software

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying a tech stock? Find out which is the better buy between Shopify and Constellation Software.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Less Than the Cost of 1 Tesla Share

| Puja Tayal

Are you confused as to whether to buy Tesla shares? Here are three no-brainer stocks that can give you exposure…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

1 Under-the-Radar Beneficiary From the Rise of ChatGPT

| Vishesh Raisinghani

ChatGPT will benefit AI-enabled stocks like Docebo (TSX:DCBO).

Read more »