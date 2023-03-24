Home » Investing » Better Buy: RBC Stock or EQ Bank Stock?

Better Buy: RBC Stock or EQ Bank Stock?

Canadian bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are better positioned.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

A banking crisis has emerged across the southern border and the Atlantic. Regional banks in the U.S. and the third-largest bank in Switzerland have collapsed this month. Both governments have stepped in with rescue packages, but investors are worried it won’t be enough. That’s why all global banks, including Canadian ones, have lost market value this month.

The ongoing crisis is reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis. However, Canadian banks were relatively insulated from that crisis and emerged stronger. They could be in a similar position this time. Some analysts believe the banking system in Canada is more diversified and better regulated which protects Canadians from the global crisis.  

In this environment, domestic investors could seek out opportunities. You could either bet on Canada’s largest bank RBC (TSX:RY) or a smaller challenger bank such as EQ Bank (TSX:EQB). If you’re in the market seeking bargains, here’s what you need to know. 

RBC

With $1.7 trillion in assets, Royal Bank of Canada is the nation’s largest lender. It’s also well diversified. Only 24% of its revenue is generated in the U.S., according to RBC’s latest quarterly report. Another 16% is generated in countries besides Canada and the U.S. 

Meanwhile, much of the bank’s mortgage loans are insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and client deposits are backed by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. Put simply, the bank’s assets are safer than its global peers. 

However, the stock is down 7.4% over the past month, as investors retreat from the banking sector. That pushed RBC’s valuation down to just 1.76 times book value per share and 10 times forward earnings per share.

The bank’s dividend yield has also improved noticeably. RBC stock now offers a 4.16% passive return at current market price. Investors seeking a safe haven with reliable passive income should buy this blue-chip bank stock. 

EQ Bank

Investors with an appetite for risk and better growth could consider niche lenders like Equitable Bank. Shares of EQB have plunged 17.76% month over month as of close on March 23. 

Investors are far more skeptical about smaller financial institutions. That’s for good reason. Smaller Canadian banks and lenders focus on riskier segments of the market. Home Capital Group offered uninsured mortgages to subprime borrowers and experienced a partial bank run in 2017. Institutional investors rescued it with a $2 billion cash injection. 

Similarly, Equitable Bank offers uninsured mortgages, commercial loans, equipment leasing financing and business loans — all riskier businesses but with higher interest rates and better returns. The bank’s return on equity is 15.9% at the end of 2022. 

The bank has also raised its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in recent quarters to mitigate risks. At the end of 2022, the bank’s ACL was 0.18% of total lending assets which seems adequate. Meanwhile, EQB’s stock is trading at 7.26 times earnings per share and a 12.5% discount to book value per share. 

Put simply, if you’re looking for a high-risk, high-reward bank stock, EQB should be on your radar.  

Bottom line

Canada’s bank stocks are sliding along with the rest of the world. However, our financial institutions may avoid the crisis. Dividend investors should target blue-chip bank stocks while growth investors could hunt for bargains in the mid-cap space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $50,000 Savings Into a Generous Nest Egg in 2 Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Build a generous nest egg in 20 years by investing your accumulated savings in Dividend Aristocrats and holding them in…

Read more »

Hands shaking over a business deal
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to invest $5,000 in the stock market? Here are two of the best growth stocks you can…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks That Won’t Let You Down

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors should have no fear holding Canadian bank stocks because the sector is stable, with strict federal policies and protection…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Down by 8%: Should You Buy Dollarama Stock Right Now?

| Adam Othman

A heavily discounted stock can be an opportunity or a liability. To determine which way a particular discounted stock may…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Bank Stocks for Passive Income Following SVB Fallout

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) is one of many great bank stocks that passive-income investors should watch after SVB's fall.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Also Offer Incredible Dividends

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financials, steady growth prospects, and healthy dividend yields, I am bullish on these two TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

4 Insanely Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors who want passive income in this choppy market should look to Canadian stocks like Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) and…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 1,672 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

Around 1,672 shares of this TSX stock have the potential to give over $1,000 in monthly passive income from a…

Read more »