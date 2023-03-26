Home » Investing » The Best Way to Make $1 Million When a Bull Market Returns

The Best Way to Make $1 Million When a Bull Market Returns

Here are five quality TSX stocks investors can buy and hold for the long term, allowing them to increase their portfolio value to $1 million.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
funds, money, nest egg

Image source: Getty Images

Investors reeling under the pressure of a stock market selloff should understand that, on average, a bear market lasts for 289 days. Historically, each bear market has been followed by an elongated bull run, allowing the most patient investors to build generational wealth over time.

Amid stock market volatility, you need to identify a basket of quality growth and blue-chip stocks and purchase them at attractive valuations. Here are five such TSX stocks that can help you grow your equity portfolio to $1 million when a bull market returns.

Well Health stock

A company operating in the digital health space, Well Health (TSX:WELL) stock is valued at a market cap of $1.11 billion. Well Health has increased sales from $32.8 million in 2019 to $570 million in 2022, mainly due to highly accretive acquisitions.

This rapid expansion in the top line has allowed the company to improve profit margins, too. Analysts forecast adjusted earnings to touch $0.23 per share in 2024, compared to the breakeven net income reported in 2022.

Restaurant Brands International stock

One of the most popular quick-service restaurant chains in Canada, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), also offers investors a dividend yield of 3.5%. These payouts have increased every year since 2014.

QSR owns and operates several brands, such as Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. Each of these businesses grew sales in 2022, allowing QSR to end the year with $1.7 billion in revenue, an increase of 9.2% year over year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock

A diversified company, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), has a wide portfolio of cash-generating assets across verticals such as transportation, utilities, midstream, data centres, and more.

A steady stream of cash flows allows BIP stock to offer investors a forward yield of 4.7%, which is quite tasty. The TSX stock is currently trading at a discount of over 40% to consensus price target estimates.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

An energy giant part of the TSX index, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has already returned 1,800% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains since March 2003. While CNQ is part of a cyclical industry, it has increased dividends at an annual rate of 23% in the last 23 years, which is quite exceptional.

Despite these stellar numbers, CNQ stock is priced at 8.4 times forward earnings, which is really cheap. Moreover, its dividend yield is quite tasty at 5%.

Constellation Software stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Since its initial public offering in May 2006, CSU stock has returned a staggering 17,550% to shareholders. CSU is among the largest tech stocks in Canada, valued at a market cap of $50.5 billion.

Over the years, the company has grown its revenue and profit margins by focusing on highly profitable acquisitions. Its target companies provide mission-critical software services to enterprise clients resulting in high customer engagement rates and high switching costs.

The Foolish takeaway

An investment of $50,000 in each of these five stocks will help investors grow their portfolio value to $1 million in the next 10 years, given annual returns of 9.7%. If these stocks return an average of 22% annually, your portfolio will be worth $1 million in a little under seven years.

Canadian investors should identify similar companies that are fundamentally strong and create a robust portfolio of TSX stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gold medal
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Winners Just Begging to Be Invested in Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three undervalued stocks from three underperforming sectors are winners and screaming buys today.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy in 2023

| Adam Othman

Top Dividend Aristocrats are worth buying in almost every market, especially if you hold them long term. However, weak markets…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,911 Shares in This TSX Stock for a Shot at $1 Million in 32 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You might not see insane growth overnight, but you won't see insane drops either from this TSX stock offering a…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Enbridge Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is a dividend heavyweight I prefer over Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) due to its value and impressive income…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for March 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of monthly dividend stocks to buy right now, but prospective investors should take a closer look at…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Before a Long-Term Bull Market Begins to Build

| Adam Othman

The TSX may not go bullish for a while, even when the economy recovers from a recession, but investors should…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $200 in Monthly Passive Income With This 1 TSX Dividend Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an attractive dividend stock TFSA investors can buy now to earn $200 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Create $40,000 in Returns and Passive Income in 30 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you think you'll need just $40,000 in passive income per year in retirement, your TFSA can get you there…

Read more »