Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Top Stocks to Buy in March 2023

2 Top Stocks to Buy in March 2023

Given their solid financials and high-growth prospects, these two stocks are excellent buys right now.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

After making a bright start to 2023, the Canadian equity markets have been under pressure over the last few weeks amid the banking crisis, rising interest rates, and stick inflation. The Canadian benchmark index, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, has lost around 5.8% compared to its February highs. Despite the weakness in the broader equity markets, I am bullish on the following two Canadian stocks due to their solid financials and high-growth prospects.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) posted a solid 2022 performance earlier this month. The new product launches, expansion into new markets, and addition of new APMs (alternative payment methods) led to volume expansion, with its total volume growing by 34%. Supported by solid volume growth, the company’s revenue and adjusted net income increased by 16% and 10%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nuvei also repurchased around 3.66 million shares for $167 million last year. The company’s financial position also looks solid, with its cash balance at $752 million. So, it is well equipped to fund its growth initiatives.

The growth in e-commerce has made digital payments popular, thus creating a multi-year growth potential for Nuvei. The acquisition of Paya Holdings in February for $1.3 billion would expand its presence in underpenetrated and non-cyclical verticals. So, the company’s growth prospects look healthy.

Meanwhile, the company’s management expects its revenue to grow at an annualized rate of 20% in the medium term. Also, the management hopes to increase its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by over 50% in the long term. Meanwhile, amid the challenging macro factors, the company trades at a discount of over 67% from its all-time high. Also, its NTM (next 12-month) price-to-earnings multiple has declined to 19.9, making it an attractive buy.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a small-cap digital healthcare company that aids healthcare practitioners in providing virtual services to patients. Despite the challenging macro environment, the company posted a solid 2022 performance last year. It achieved a record of 3.5 million omnichannel patient visits and 4.9 million patient visits last year. Meanwhile, its revenue and adjusted net income grew by 88% and 228%, respectively.

The strong performance from its higher-margin virtual services drove its revenue and gross margins. The company also generated an adjusted EBITDA of $104.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 73%.

Meanwhile, I expect an uptrend in WELL Health’s financials to continue as the global telehealthcare services market could grow at an annualized rate of over 20% for the rest of the decade. Supported by its strong cash flows, the company continues to expand its footprint in the United States and Canada through strategic acquisitions. It also recently made some strategic investments in doctorly GmbH, which could help the company expand its footprint in Germany.

Meanwhile, amid the weakness in growth stocks due to rising interest rates, WELL Health trades at over 50% lower than its all-time high. The selloff has dragged its valuation down, with its NTM price-to-earnings multiple declining to 16.6, making it an attractive buy. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy in March?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock has had a volatile run, but fundamentals are strong, and valuations are much lower after its 71% decline.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Is Kinaxis Stock a Buy at 52-Week Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock is up 31% in the last six months, though 5% in the last year. So as the stock…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy WELL Health Stock After Q4 Earnings?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid financials, healthy growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can set themselves up for the future with top tech stocks like Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG).

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors won’t want to miss these buying opportunities. Here are three discounted growth stocks to load up on today.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financials, healthy growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these two TSX stocks.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality growth stocks such as Aritzia are compelling long-term bets for TSX investors.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Jed Lloren

Historically, tech stocks have done well during bull markets. Here’s one you’ll be happy you bought before the next bull…

Read more »