Home » Investing » 2 Seriously Misunderstood Value Stocks to Snap Up Before the Market Figures Them Out

2 Seriously Misunderstood Value Stocks to Snap Up Before the Market Figures Them Out

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and another mid-cap stock are worth consideration for your TFSA.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a jittery time to be a beginner investor, with layoffs sweeping through the tech sector, a handful of U.S. bank failures, and ongoing interest rate hikes. The U.S. Federal Reserve is still committed to fighting inflation to get it back to that desired 2% target. Even if it means sacrificing a softer landing, tamer inflation may actually be better for the economy’s longer-term health. Further, a faster reduction in inflation may actually help spark a more powerful post-recession rally and bull market.

In any case, we need to move through a recession before we can enjoy the market’s next expansionary phase. With a recession likely weeks away, many investors would likely find it easier to sleep at night with new money put in bonds or GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates). With more generous rates, stocks are no longer the only game in town.

So long, TINA (“there is no alternative”)!

In this piece, we’ll check out two intriguing Canadian value plays that I think Mr. Market has all wrong. Though it could take some time for the following names to garner the respect they deserve, I’d not be afraid to be a big buyer at these prices for the next three to five years.

Consider shares of vitamin maker Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and investment manager Onex (TSX:ONEX), two well-run companies with impressive long-term growth profiles and modest valuation multiples.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is still riding on strong secular tailwinds that will, I believe, will stay strong, even as macro headwinds continue to surge. Health and wellness are trends that will not fade away anytime soon — not with the aging Baby Boomer population.

Though Jamieson is a very old Canadian brand in a commoditized marketplace, I think it’s found a way to separate itself from the pack. Remember, there are ways to thrive in commoditized markets. And Jamieson is one of the firms that’s found a way to maintain loyal customers in the face of generics in the vitamin aisle.

If a company can form a wide moat in the crowded market of sugary sodas, so too can a vitamin maker. Unlike the dominant soda firms, though, consumers have more on the line by opting for a cheaper alternative to Jamieson. When it comes to wellness, sometimes it doesn’t pay to go with the more affordable alternative, even in the face of high inflation and recession.

Jamieson’s products are already a great value for what you get. With every Jamieson product, you’re getting a promise of quality. Every green cap is a seal of approval for many Canadians.

As Jamieson takes its growth to the next level via new products and international growth, look for the stock to grow its earnings at a steady pace over time. At $32 and 25.55 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), I think many are sleeping on the defensive growth firm.

Yes, vitamins are boring. But boring is beautiful times of recession and inflation. I say stick with the 101-year-old, $1.34 billion Canadian icon.

Onex

Onex has been slumping since peaking in early 2022. Undoubtedly, the investment manager has sailed through some pretty hard times, but which firms haven’t had to deal with challenges these days?

Looking ahead, I’d look for Onex to put its solid balance sheet to work in deals, many of which are trading at multi-year discounts. At the end of the day, Onex is a long-term hold for those who believe management can put their talents to use and create alpha for investors through all sorts of market climates.

Onex is in a slump, but it won’t be forever. Down more than 40% from its high, I view the $5 billion underdog, as a deep-value pick for those with the patience.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How to Retire in a Bearish Market

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to retire this year but are skeptical because of the bearish market? Here is a way to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Drops Even More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We still aren't in a recession, so we still haven't seen a market bottom. If these stocks drop even more,…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Why Brookfield Asset Management Could Be One of the TSX’s Best Value Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a wonderful dividend-growth stock that's hiding in plain sight right now.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Shares I’d Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Dirt-cheap dividend stocks should be evaluated more thoroughly than their more stable counterparts for long-term dividend sustainability.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TC Energy offer investors dividend yields of more than 7% in 2023.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Portfolio: 4 Dividend Stocks to Get Started

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer some of the best and most stable passive income out there if you want to get…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Buy More of Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Adam Othman

With bank stocks down after the fall of three U.S. banks, it might be time to load up on Royal…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Might Be the Best Buy You Make in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock just increased its dividend by 12%, and remains a solid long-term buy trading in value territory right…

Read more »