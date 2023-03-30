Home » Investing » Why Fortis Stock Thrives in Bull and Bear Markets

Why Fortis Stock Thrives in Bull and Bear Markets

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) has outperformed the TSX utilities sub-index for the last five years. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is a staple of many Canadian dividend investors’ portfolios. The stock has a 4% dividend yield, and the dividend has grown over time. Management aims for 6% dividend increases each year going forward, so the yield on cost could grow higher still. If Fortis achieves just one more year of dividend increases, it will become a Dividend King — a stock that has raised its dividend every year for 50 consecutive years.

A lot of investors like Fortis because of its dividend, but there’s much more to the stock than just a high yield. The company famously grew its earnings in 2008, when corporate earnings in general were suffering from the Great Financial Crisis. It also grew its earnings last year, when many utilities were suffering under the weight of rising interest rates. Clearly, Fortis is a company that can thrive in both bull and bear markets. The question is, why?

Overall advantages of utilities stocks

One set of advantages that Fortis enjoys is the advantages that all utilities enjoy. Utilities are generally regulated by the government, creating high barriers to entry, and are indispensable services, so people don’t cut down on consumption, even in recessions. The effect of these advantages is a very high level of revenue stability for utility stocks. Put simply, they are very non-cyclical. That’s a powerful advantage for utilities over the long run, but Fortis has outperformed the TSX utilities sub-index — an index consisting of only utilities. So, there’s more to this story than just being a utility.

Extra advantages Fortis enjoys

In addition to being a utility, Fortis has a number of advantages above and beyond those enjoyed by all utilities. Some of these advantages include the following:

  • 98% regulated utilities: Not all utilities are regulated, but 98% of those that Fortis owns are.
  • International diversification: Fortis owns assets in Latin America and the U.S. in addition to Canada. This globally diversified revenue mix gives Fortis the ability to thrive in different economic climates.
  • An emphasis on growth: Fortis is not just a local utility company that owns one power plant. It is constantly looking for ways to grow and expand. Over its history, it has acquired valuable assets in many big markets. It’s currently working on a multi-billion-dollar expansion plan that will, among other things, increase service to remote communities.

As we can see, Fortis has many advantages. Those advantages are apparent in the company’s results. In 2022, Fortis delivered the following:

  • $1.3 billion in net income.
  • $2.78 in earnings per share, up 7%.
  • A 7% increase in the base rate, achieved partially by capital expenditures that are paying off.
  • A $398 million increase in property, plant, and equipment.

In a year that saw Algonquin Power & Utilities deliver negative third-quarter growth, and other utility companies struggle under the weight of rising interest rates, Fortis delivered positive earnings growth! It was a pretty good showing, and it goes to show that Fortis’s advantages as a company go far beyond those it earns just by being a utility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn $60/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE stock is one of two top dividend stocks that can help you achieve your tax-free income goals in your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

TFSA Investors: 4 Stocks That Could Set You Up Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Exciting growth stocks like Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET) and goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) are worth targeting in your TFSA.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Kay Ng

Save and invest regularly in a diversified group of solid stocks for a legitimate chance of hitting $1 million and…

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

RRSP Investors: 2 Underrated TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and another dividend stock are perfect for confident long-term RRSP investors seeking good value.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $400 a Month in Dividends?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income this high doesn't come cheap, but you can still save about $30,000 investing today rather than at…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

Telus’s 5.2% Yield Is Great for Passive-Income Investors

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock offers passive-income investors an inexpensive way to land a dividend yield over 5%.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed portfolio to generate passive income for decades.

Read more »

Teamwork and team spirit
Dividend Stocks

Is This Stock a Slam Dunk Buy for Dividend Investors?

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive Canadian dividend stock continues to perform well in this economic environment, making it one of the best to…

Read more »