Home » Investing » Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

There’s more than just a high yield to get excited about Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Find out why this energy stock could be a strong buy today.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

The tumultuous volatility that plagued the stock market in 2022 has carried right into 2023. With both inflation and interest rates remaining as high as they are today, the continued volatility this year shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, though. And once you add in the recent banking crisis in the U.S., I’d argue that it’s a wonder why both the Canadian and U.S. stock markets are doing as well as they are this year.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is just above positive territory on the year. The U.S.-based S&P 500 is nearing a 10% gain in 2023 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up close to an incredible 20% through the first three months of the year.

As well as the markets have held up this year, I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet. There’s still plenty of short-term uncertainty in the economy, which is why I’m banking on more volatility — at least in the short term.

For those with long-term time horizons, there’s no reason to be on the sidelines right now. With as many discounts as there are available, now is an incredibly opportunistic time for patient long-term investors to put cash to work in the stock market.

Bracing for more volatility

With more expected turbulence in the markets, building a passive-income stream is one strategy to seriously consider. The income generated can help offset volatility in the short term as well as provide investors with some peace of mind as markets spike up and down.

Fortunately, for Canadian investors, you don’t need to search far on the TSX for a dependable dividend stock. From high yields to century-long payout streaks, there’s no shortage of dividend-paying companies for Canadians to choose from.

I’ve got a renewable energy stock at the top of my list of recommended dividend stocks. There’s far more than just a high yield to like about this company. And as a current shareholder myself, I’ll likely be adding to my position more than once this year — especially while shares continue to trade at a discount.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

At a market cap of close to $30 billion, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a global renewable energy leader. With a broad-ranging portfolio of assets as well as an international presence, this is the perfect company to own to gain well-diversified exposure in the growing renewable energy space.

The company’s dividend is currently yielding above 4%. While a 4% dividend yield isn’t overly difficult to find on the TSX today, finding a company with a yield like that and that can also match Brookfield Renewable Partners’s growth returns certainly is.

Excluding dividends, shares of the energy stock are up more than 100% over the past five years. In comparison, the broader Canadian stock market has returned about 30%.

Despite shares already surging 20% year to date, Brookfield Renewable Partners continues to trade at a discount. The stock is still down 30% from all-time highs set in late 2021. But at this rate, these discounted prices won’t last for much longer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Discount Runs Out

| Adam Othman

Many attractively discounted dividend stocks on the TSX might not remain as attractive when the market becomes bullish enough for…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Here’s My Favourite Telecom Stock for 2023

| Kay Ng

Large Canadian telecom stocks won't give you the highest returns, but they can provide stable dividends and steady long-term returns.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Should You Grab the 5.2% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Button

Telus stock has a relatively high dividend yield at today's prices.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

A Bull Run Is Coming: 3 Undervalued Stocks to Load Up on Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can load up on three undervalued stocks that can deliver superior capital gains or considerable wealth growth when bull…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks Right Now to Turbocharge Your Retirement Plans

| Adam Othman

A DRIP can help you overcome capital limitations and grow a sizable stake in dividend-paying companies, so the payouts are…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP in These 2 Stocks

| Kay Ng

Grab shares of these dividend stocks on sale in your TFSA before they recover and the discounts slip away!

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

If you are a value investor, cheap TSX stocks such as Pet Valu should be on top of your buying…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

As inflation remains high and the market continues to have tonnes of uncertainty, these four dividend stocks are the top…

Read more »