Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Has Doubled in 5 Months: Can it Double Again From Here?

Shopify Stock Has Doubled in 5 Months: Can it Double Again From Here?

Will Shopify stock regain its lost glory?

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Interest rate cycles can immensely turn the tide for stocks. And if the cycle is abruptly steep as is the one we are in right now, that’s a sure-fire recipe for massive value erosion. Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an apt example and has lost 65% of its market value since late 2021.

What’s next for SHOP stock?

Not just Shopify, but many other richly valued names witnessed similar weakness in this period. But the year 2023 brought in some hopes of slowing the rate hike cycle and, thus, a potential recovery of growth stocks. So, since October, SHOP has nearly doubled on hopes of improving the macroeconomic environment. But will it continue to run with the same magnitude? Will it double from here? Let’s see.

Nobody ever imagined during the pandemic that a wealth creator like Shopify would be an even bigger wealth destroyer when things upturned. And it was not just a rate hike cycle; Shopify’s operational and financial performance did equivalent damage post-pandemic.

In 2022, it reported a net loss of $3.6 billion from a profit of $3.1 billion in 2021. The pandemic and the lockdowns were a golden period for Shopify. Its free cash flows jumped 35x during the two years of the pandemic as a hoard of small businesses moved online. As movement restrictions waned after the pandemic, customers returned to offline shopping, pushing Shopify’s growth to moderate. Its gross margin also declined last year to below 50% from its long-term average of 55%.  

Its not like Shopify has completely lost its glory. It reported decent 26% revenue growth in Q4 2022 year over year. Its gross merchandise volume increased by 16% in the same quarter. Gross merchandise volume is an important metric and represents the total dollar value of transactions facilitated on its platform. Indeed, this is too short compared to what kind of show Shopify once performed. However, the rapid growth was expected to normalize amid the new normal and valuation about to revert to the mean.

Shopify growth drivers  

Shopify Fulfilment Network is expected to be a key growth driver for the company. It aims to invest a billion dollars in the next couple of years to become a logistics behemoth. Under the Fulfilment Network, the company will offer two-day or less delivery to most of the US population through its owned warehouses.

So, its cash flows might remain strained for the next few quarters as the company aggressively expands its logistics network. Analysts expect Shopify to report positive free cash flows only in 2025. With the absence of any growth trigger, SHOP stock might continue to trade range-bound in the short term.

On the macroeconomic front, slowing or pausing of the rate hike cycle will likely be a respite for growth investors. However, we are not out of the woods yet on the inflation front, and a recession is a high-probability event, at least for now.

Another doubling?

So, doubling from here seems like an arduous task for SHOP stock. It is currently trading at 10x its sales and does not look cheap. Investors with a stomach for large price swings might consider SHOP stock for the long term. However, it might be available at a better valuation before its new growth triggers play out.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing your hard-earned money in these two Canadian tech stocks could turn out to be one of the wisest investment…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for BlackBerry Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from BB stock next after it has already risen nearly 40% in 2023.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock Has Risen 40% This Year: Too Late to Buy In?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BlackBerry stock could have seen the bottom. Is it a beginning of a new growth chapter?

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a tech stock with sustained growth, that may not be Shopify stock at this point. Instead,…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Tech Stocks

The Biggest Market Movers on the TSX Last Month

| Andrew Button

Gold Stocks like Equinox Gold Corp were among the biggest TSX movers last month.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for April 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now’s the time to load up on growth stocks. Here are two tech companies that growth investors should have on…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock Is Up 70% This Year: Is It a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, WELL stock might be up 70%, but why? The answer will tell you why you should pick up this…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Is on Fire This Year: Is it a Good Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI) is a tech stock that has huge growth potential in 2023 and beyond, as the digital payment…

Read more »