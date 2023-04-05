Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

While the market continues to offer unbelievable discounts on some of the best stocks, here are three to buy now and hold for years.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

When investors look to buy value stocks, the strategy is to find stocks that are undervalued in hopes that they can recover in value and earn you a hefty return.

However, when you look to buy high-quality stocks that are trading undervalued, not only can they earn you an attractive return when they recover in value, but they can also continue to grow for years to come, making them some of the best stocks to buy and hold for years.

In today’s environment, there’s no shortage of these opportunities. Of course, the stocks that you buy and make sense for your portfolio will be different than those of others because everyone has a different portfolio makeup, as well as different long-term goals and risk tolerances.

So with that in mind, if you’re looking to buy stocks now that you can hold for at least five years, here are three of the best to consider.

A top utility stock to buy now to shore up your portfolio

If you’re an investor concerned about the uncertain market and economic environment today and want to shore up your portfolio, one of the top stocks to buy now is Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Buying safe stocks in this environment can make a lot of sense. However, you need to ensure whatever stock you look at buying is a company you can hold for years.

Often safe and defensive stocks can increase in value when the market is selling off, which can impact their ability to earn you a positive return, especially if you buy them overpriced and look to sell them as soon as the market recovers.

The good news with Fortis, though, is that while it is an attractive defence play and one of the most reliable stocks on the TSX, it’s also constantly growing its operations and increasing its dividend.

Fortis is ideal due to the low-risk nature of utility businesses and the fact that its portfolio of utility companies is well-diversified. Plus, the stock has increased its dividend every year for almost half a century, showing why it together with its 3.9% dividend yield is one of the best stocks to buy now and keep long .

A high-quality REIT to buy while it’s undervalued

Although buying a safe and resilient stock like Fortis can make a lot of sense, many investors want to take advantage of the current environment and buy high-quality growth stocks that have years of potential while they trade at a discount.

That’s why one of the top stocks to buy now and hold for years is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), the largest residential REIT in Canada.

CAPREIT offers investors many benefits. Residential real estate is highly defensive, plus the company is constantly looking for ways to grow the value of its business for investors.

And on top of this safety and capital gains potential that it offers, CAPREIT is another stock like Fortis that offers consistently growing passive income.

Over the last five years, its sales have increased by 58%, while its funds from operations (FFO) have grown by 62%. Therefore, while CAPREIT trades at a forward price to FFO of 19.3 times, below its five-year average of 22 times, it’s one of the best stocks to add to your portfolio.

One of the best growth stocks on the market

In addition to CAPREIT, another high-quality Canadian stock you’ll want to buy undervalued in this environment, and a stock that you can hold for years to come as it has massive growth potential, is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

However, while the stock is certainly undervalued, it has already rallied by more than 65% year to date, so it’s a stock you’ll want to buy soon.

WELL is an exceptional healthcare tech stock that also is the largest owner-operator of medical outpatient clinics in Canada. It has years of growth potential, and although it’s primarily a growth stock because healthcare is essential, it also has defensive qualities.

Even after its rally over the last three months, though, WELL still trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of just 1.7 times. That’s cheap for a stock of WELL’s quality but also considerably lower than its three-year average of 5.4 times, making it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Can Struggling LSPD Stock Turn Things Around in 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from LSPD stock in the short and long term.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Even After its Monster Run, Nuvei Stock Is Still Down 60% From its 52-Week High

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NVEI stock now?

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Watch in April 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to exciting AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and ATS Corp. (TSX:ATS) at the start of…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying undervalued TSX stocks such as Softchoice to benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing your hard-earned money in these two Canadian tech stocks could turn out to be one of the wisest investment…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Has Doubled in 5 Months: Can it Double Again From Here?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will Shopify stock regain its lost glory?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for BlackBerry Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from BB stock next after it has already risen nearly 40% in 2023.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock Has Risen 40% This Year: Too Late to Buy In?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BlackBerry stock could have seen the bottom. Is it a beginning of a new growth chapter?

Read more »