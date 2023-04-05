Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Can Struggling LSPD Stock Turn Things Around in 2023?

Can Struggling LSPD Stock Turn Things Around in 2023?

Here’s what you can expect from LSPD stock in the short and long term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

After losing nearly 78% of its value in the previous two years, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is continuing to underperform the broader market in 2023. At the time of writing, LSPD stock was trading with 2.3% year-to-date gains against the TSX Composite Index’s 4.6% advances.

Before I discuss what could be next for Lightspeed stock in 2023 and beyond, let’s take a closer look at some key fundamental factors affecting its price movement lately.

LSDP stock: Key factors affecting its price movement

It’s important to note that a massive sell-off in LSPD stock started towards the end of September 2021 when a New York-based short seller, Spruce Point Capital, made several allegations against the Canadian tech firm and its management. Although these allegations failed to significantly impact Street analysts’ target prices and financial growth estimates for the e-commerce software provider, the short report certainly hurt retail investors’ sentiments. This was one of the key reasons why LSPD stock lost more than 58% of its value in the quarter ended in December 2021.

At the start of 2022, a big tech meltdown started when macroeconomic uncertainties and high inflationary pressures raised the possibility of aggressive interest rate hikes in the near term and encouraged stock investors to flee risks. As a result, most high-flying Canadian tech stocks from recent years, including Lightspeed stock, witnessed steep losses. The stock ended 2022 with a 62% decline. As a result of this tech sector-wide sell-off, the main index on the Toronto Stock Exchange also ended last year with about 9% losses.

Nonetheless, the stock market started 2023 on a strong note, with recovery across sectors, especially in tech stocks. This recovery was primarily fueled by investors’ expectations that inflation might already have peaked and the central banks in the United States and Canada might soon slow the pace of interest rate hikes. These expectations helped LSPD stock post its best monthly performance since August 2021, as it inched up by 24.4% in January 2023. But since then, it has been on a downward trajectory again as the recent collapse of multiple regional banks in the United States is keeping global investors on their toes.

What’s next for LSPD stock in 2023?

In the first three quarters of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in December 2022), Lightspeed reported a 36% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue to US$546.3 million as the demand for its omnichannel commerce platform remains strong. During these three quarters, its adjusted net loss also fell significantly on a YoY basis from US$0.52 per share to US$0.17 per share, reflecting its progress toward sustainable profitability.

But we must not forget that besides a company’s internal financial growth trends and fundamentals, economic factors also play a key role in giving direction to its share prices. And as macroeconomic uncertainties are far from over, the likelihood of a looming recession is keeping tech investors on edge. Given these economic concerns, the possibility of LSPD stock moving further lower in the short-term remains open. That said, I also need to highlight that Lightspeed’s strong long-term fundamentals should help its stock soar in the years to come and deliver outstanding returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

While the market continues to offer unbelievable discounts on some of the best stocks, here are three to buy now…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Even After its Monster Run, Nuvei Stock Is Still Down 60% From its 52-Week High

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NVEI stock now?

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Watch in April 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to exciting AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and ATS Corp. (TSX:ATS) at the start of…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying undervalued TSX stocks such as Softchoice to benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing your hard-earned money in these two Canadian tech stocks could turn out to be one of the wisest investment…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Has Doubled in 5 Months: Can it Double Again From Here?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will Shopify stock regain its lost glory?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for BlackBerry Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from BB stock next after it has already risen nearly 40% in 2023.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock Has Risen 40% This Year: Too Late to Buy In?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BlackBerry stock could have seen the bottom. Is it a beginning of a new growth chapter?

Read more »