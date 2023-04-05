Home » Investing » For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 15,000 Shares of This Stock

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 15,000 Shares of This Stock

This dividend stock offers substantial passive income if you have the cash set aside for such an investment, and could lead to far more in the future.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment

Image source: Getty Images

Imagine, if you will, creating a stream of passive income that amounted to a part-time job. $1,000 every single month coming in, but without even lifting a finger. That’s what you can get by investing in the right TSX stock.

Granted, if you consider this option, there are certainly some things to be aware of. So let’s get into those, along with how you can make that $1,000 each month.

Consider these points first

Before you put everything you have towards one TSX stock for some passive income, it’s important to note a few things. First, meet with your financial advisor. This is something every Canadian should do, whether they’re investing or not.

A financial advisor can speak to your needs, and help you invest most of your income into conservative, long-term growth strategies that include diversification and dividends. They should also tell you how much money you can set aside to, basically, have fun with!

These are the funds you can use to invest in something like this. And if you’ve been saving up for a while, you may be sitting on enough to create $1,000 in passive income right now.

The TSX stock I’d buy

If you’re investing in a long-term hold, you want to make sure that you will continue to see passive income come in long term as well. That’s why I recommend dividend stock NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) so often.

NorthWest has been around for a few years, but has long-term contracts that will likely see it grow far beyond. Further, it has an ultra-high dividend yield at 9.45% as of writing! The company continues to do well, as its properties produce cash flow from long-term contracts that average around 14 years. Plus, while it hasn’t increased its dividend yet, it’s using that cash to acquire more healthcare properties around the world.

And that’s the key in this case. You can look forward to cash coming in long-term because we need healthcare properties no matter what happens. Whether it’s administrative, hospitals, doctors offices, we need it all. Which is why you can look forward to sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Make $1,000 each month

Now for the fun part. How much would you have to invest right now to create $1,000 per month? Further, what would you have had to invest at 52-week highs, given the current downturn?

I’ll answer each of these questions in the table below.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWH.UN past highs$1415,000$0.80$12,000monthly$210,000
NWH.UN current$8.4015,000$0.80$12,000monthly$126,000

As you can see, you would not only save $84,000 by investing right now, you could make that amount in the near future. Granted, it will take a significant investment of 15,000 shares to create $12,000 annually, and $1,000 per month. But if you’re sitting on a lot of cash, this could be an influx of passive income you could look forward to now, and for decades to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want $113/Month in Passive Income? Invest $20K in This Canadian Stock

| Sneha Nahata

This top Canadian dividend stock could help you earn reliable passive income of $113 a month.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

| Puja Tayal

A $375 monthly investment can earn you $500 in passive income each month through these dividend stocks. Here’s how.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you don't have savings, you can quickly put aside $5,000 for the year and put it towards safe…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in April 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top dividend stocks long-term investors should consider.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high dividend yield and stable cash flows from a highly defensive healthcare portfolio, this under-$10 dividend stock would…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

| Puja Tayal

Here is a dividend stock to earn passive income that can beat inflation with its 7–10% dividend growth rate.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks (Down Over 20%) to Buy in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can buy cheap TSX dividend stocks that are trading at a reasonable valuation in 2023.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for April 2023

| Kay Ng

You can invest passively and manage your stock portfolio with less work by adding to blue-chip stocks on market corrections.

Read more »