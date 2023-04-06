Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks (Down Over 20%) to Buy in April 2023

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks (Down Over 20%) to Buy in April 2023

Given their discounted stock prices and high dividend yields, these three cheap dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

The easing of the banking crisis and softening of inflation have improved investors’ sentiments, with the Canadian equity markets making a strong recovery over the last few days. However, the recent announcement by OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to cut its oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day from May has increased oil prices, thusly driving inflation in the coming months.

So, given the uncertain outlook, investing in high-yielding dividend stocks would be prudent. The following three dividend stocks, which trade at an over 20% discount from their 52-week high, could boost your passive income.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Supported by improving financials and its deleveraging initiatives, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is trading over 30% higher for the year. Despite the surge, it trades at around a 40% discount compared to its 52-week high. Besides, its valuation looks attractive, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple trading at 2.

Meanwhile, AQN is working on strengthening its balance sheet. It plans to sell around US$1 billion of assets, which could help lower its debt levels. Additionally, it has slashed its dividends and reduced its capital intensity, strengthening its financial position in this higher interest rate environment. Further, the company has committed to invest around US$3.6 billion this year, with a substantial percentage of it in low-risk utility assets. So, considering all these factors, I believe the company’s future payouts are safe.

After the recent cuts, AQN pays a quarterly dividend of US$0.1085/share, with the yield for the next 12 months at 5.1%. 

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP), which has lost around 26% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high, would be my second pick. A substantial spillage at its Keystone Pipeline project appears to have made investors nervous, dragging its stock price down.

Defensively, the company operates a regulated midstream energy business, with 95% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) underpinned by long-term agreements. Supported by these robust cash flows, TRP stock has raised dividends at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of over 7% for the last 23 years. Its yield currently stands at a juicy 6.82%.

Meanwhile, TC Energy could benefit from the growing export of LNG (liquefied natural gas) from North America, as it could increase asset utilization. Further, the company plans to put around $6 billion of projects into service this year, boosting its financials. So, I believe TC Energy’s future payouts are safe.

Bank of Nova Scotia

My final pick would be the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has lost around 23% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Scotiabank’s exposure to emerging markets while facing challenging macro factors has dragged the company’s stock price down. Amid the steep correction, BNS stock’s NTM price-to-earnings multiple has declined to an attractive 8.7.

Although the Scotiabank could witness volatility in the near term, I believe it would be an excellent buy for long-term investors, given its impressive record of dividend hikes, high yield, and attractive valuation. The bank has raised its dividends 43 times over the last 45 years. Meanwhile, it currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.03/share, with its yield at 6.1%. Also, the company could benefit from its presence in high-growth markets in the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks may be down now, but not a year from today. And each are ones every investor should…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $600 Per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create this amount of passive income, there are a few first steps you need to take.…

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks are all high-quality companies with excellent growth potential, making them three of the best to buy right…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy This Month – And 1 to Avoid

| Vineet Kulkarni

2 TSX stocks that could outperform in the long term.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in April 2023

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have been paying and growing their dividends, regardless of the market conditions.

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Robin Brown

Worried about a bear market for TSX stocks? These Canadian dividend stocks could pay big income for decades to come.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 3,334 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources, which currently offers a tasty dividend yield.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Reach the New Retirement Goal of $1.7 Million

| Kay Ng

Good stocks can get you ahead of in your retirement goals. Here are three dividend stock ideas to explore today!

Read more »