Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $625 Per Month?

This retirement passive-income stock proves why investors need to always take into consideration not just dividends but returns as well.

When considering passive income, it’s important to include both dividends and capital returns in your investment strategy. Dividends offer a direct income stream. Providing regular payouts that can be used for monthly expenses or reinvested for compounding growth. Meanwhile, capital returns involve the appreciation of your investment’s value over time, allowing you to grow your wealth while still enjoying the benefits of periodic income. Together, these two components form a powerful strategy to build a consistent, sustainable passive income.

If your goal is to generate $625 per month, relying solely on dividends can be challenging unless you have a significant amount of capital invested. Many investors may find it difficult to allocate that much capital. This is where capital returns play a crucial role. Choosing stocks that not only provide dividends but also have strong growth potential can supplement your income. This happens through the appreciation of your investments, thus reducing the need for an overwhelmingly large upfront investment.

Chartwell stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is a prime example of a passive-income stock. One that checks both boxes for dividend income and growth potential. The company offers a forward annual dividend of $0.61 per share at writing, with a dividend yield of 3.78%. What makes Chartwell particularly attractive is that its business is rooted in an evergreen industry: senior living. With a growing aging population in Canada, demand for retirement residences is projected to rise steadily.

Chartwell’s recent performance shows that the passive-income stock reported a significant 43.2% increase in funds from operations (FFO) in the third quarter of 2024. This surge was largely due to improved occupancy rates and strategic enhancements to its portfolio. FFO is a critical metric for real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Chartwell, as it represents the cash available for distribution to shareholders. This strong growth indicates that the company is not only maintaining but improving its ability to pay dividends.

Chartwell has also been proactive in positioning itself for long-term growth. In 2024, the passive-income stock completed over $1.2 billion worth of strategic transactions. These included acquiring high-quality properties and selling off non-core assets, which has optimized its portfolio for better returns. These actions are expected to enhance Chartwell’s revenue streams, paving the way for continued dividend stability and capital appreciation.

Looking ahead

Operational efficiency is another area in which Chartwell has excelled. In the third quarter, the passive-income stock reduced its staffing agency costs by 43% year over year through improved recruitment and retention strategies. Lower costs translate to higher profit margins. This directly benefits shareholders by ensuring the sustainability of dividends.

The future outlook for Chartwell looks promising. Occupancy rates, which stood at 88.5% at the end of the third quarter, are projected to reach 90.2% by the end of 2024. Higher occupancy directly impacts revenue and profitability, further supporting the company’s capacity to pay dividends and potentially increase them over time.

For those focused on passive income, Chartwell offers a unique combination of monthly income and long-term growth. By integrating both dividends and capital returns into your investment strategy, you can ensure that your portfolio works for you in multiple ways. Dividends provide immediate cash flow, while capital appreciation enhances your wealth over time. Chartwell’s consistent dividend payouts, strong financial performance, strategic initiatives, and focus on operational excellence make it a standout choice for anyone looking to achieve a $625 monthly income goal.

Bottom line

Passive income should not be limited to one source. By diversifying across both dividends and capital returns, you create a well-rounded strategy that offers stability and growth. In fact, here is how much you would need to invest to create $625 per month, or $7,200 per year, with the same returns over the last year.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT CSH.UN – now $16 888 $0.61 $541.68 monthly $14,208 CSH.UN – 49% $23.84 888 $0.61 $541.68 monthly $21,169.92

You could create returns of $6,961.92 and $541.68 in dividends, totalling $7,503.60 annually or $625.30 per month! Chartwell exemplifies this approach, providing a reliable stream of passive income today and promising growth opportunities for tomorrow. Whether you’re just starting or looking to expand your portfolio, Chartwell is a compelling choice to help you achieve your financial aspirations.