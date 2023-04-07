Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in April 2023

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in April 2023

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) and one other TSX stock are set to have a big month in April 2023.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

April 2023 is here, and it’s shaping up to be a big month for stocks. We’ve already seen a rally in oil stocks caused by an OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) supply cut, and we have a major string of earnings releases coming up. In the middle of the month, U.S. banks will start releasing earnings, followed by U.S. tech companies near the end. It will be a big month for the markets, whether the news is good or bad.

In this article, I will explore two stocks that could move a lot this month based on the events that are scheduled to occur.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian technology stock that has risen 33% so far this year. It’s up because of increasingly optimistic sentiment toward tech stocks as a whole. Shopify’s last earnings release was a disappointment, featuring 26% revenue growth and negative profit. If 26% growth sounds good to you, remember that this company grew its sales at 86% in 2020. So, 26% growth is actually a big slowdown.

The reason why Shopify could have a big month in April is because similar U.S. tech companies like Amazon will be reporting earnings this month. The numbers these companies report could have some influence on Shopify. Although SHOP itself doesn’t report earnings until May, tech stocks (like all types of stocks) correlate closely with stocks similar to themselves.

If U.S. tech earnings are good, then Shopify will likely rise; if they’re bad, then Shopify will likely fall. What counts as “good” is up for debate. Many U.S. tech companies are likely to reveal that their earnings declined on a year-over-year basis last quarter. The U.S. dollar is strong, which makes tech companies’ non-U.S. earnings decrease in value. Also, we’re in a cyclical downturn in the tech sector. These factors have been weighing on U.S. tech earnings lately.

However, there are situations where a company’s earnings decline, and its stock rallies anyway. This can occur when the expected decline is worse than the actual one. It occurred last quarter with Meta Platforms stock. Meta’s earnings fell but less than investors expected them to. The stock rallied.

For this reason, it’s impossible to predict whether U.S. tech earnings will be good or bad, but I can confidently state that they will have a non-zero impact on Shopify stock. The general tendency of stocks to correlate with similar stocks is pretty strong, plus some of the companies about to report their earnings (e.g., Amazon) could tell us some things about Shopify’s own likely performance.

Rogers

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is another Canadian stock that could move due to earnings — in this case, not some other company’s earnings, but its own. Rogers is expected to report earnings on April 19, and the release is likely to move the stock’s price.

First, it’s the company’s first release since it completed its acquisition of Shaw, a $26 billion deal that is sure to have an impact on profit. Second, Rogers reported 6% growth in revenue and 25% growth in profit last quarter. That’s much better than what other telecom companies delivered in the same period. So, investors will be hoping to see that earnings momentum continue. If it does, it could be a catalyst that takes the stock higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Kay Ng

Select stocks wisely and diversify your investment portfolio across a basket of quality investments. Here are two dividend stock examples.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 Young TSX Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought in 10 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Consider buying TSX stocks Well Health and Blackberry as their high growth industries have the potential to send them soaring.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

3 Up-and-Coming Canadian Microcap Stocks to Keep an Eye on

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Microcap stocks like MDA (TSX:MDA) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks provide investors with a safe and stable method of achieving $1 million in a relatively short period…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can earn $500 in monthly income by purchasing dividend stocks such as TC Energy in April 2023.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Let You Sleep at Night

| Vineet Kulkarni

Time to get to defensive TSX stocks amid rising uncertainties.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of stocks takes time. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and income to buy…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Succeed Beyond 2023

| Joey Frenette

Shopify and another Canadian tech stock that are too cheap to ignore for long-term growth!

Read more »