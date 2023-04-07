Home » Investing » Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Robust blue chips like Fortis should be on your watch list.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Confidence and capital are in short supply right now. Investors are worried about rising interest rates, volatility, and a looming recession. Which is why the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 7.5% over the past 12 months. There could be more room to drop, which makes investing right now a little tricky.

However, savvy investors can find attractive opportunities regardless of the market’s condition. With that in mind, here are the top three stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio if you have excess cash, say $1,500, to deploy. 

All-weather Stock #1

Canada’s largest telecom company BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) benefits from three major tailwinds in the Canadian economy. One, the population is likely to steadily grow for the foreseeable future. Canada received over 1 million new residents last year, and the federal government is targeting a ramped up number for the next few years. Some of these are potential new customers for BCE. 

Meanwhile, the demand for data and wireless access is expected to expand. We now consume more videos, images, and text than ever before. Soon, we could be streaming games or virtual reality environments to all our devices at home. 

Third, Canada’s telecom market is likely to be as concentrated as ever. Federal regulators seem uninterested in breaking up the oligopoly so it’s likely BCE will be the biggest player in the market for decades. 

This is why BCE is a forever stock that should be on your watch list. 

All-weather Stock #2

Utility bills are as unavoidable as taxes. Couple that with a natural monopoly and you have a recipe for robust cash flows. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the perfect anchor for any investor’s portfolio. 

Fortis stock is trading at $59.67 right now. That’s up 7.8% since January and 42% over the past five years. The stock also offers a reliable 3.8% dividend yield. That dividend has been bumped up every year for 50 years. 

Put another way, Fortis has a track record of escalating shareholder rewards that stretches back half a century. Not a lot of stocks can beat that. This is why any investor can confidently add this blue chip utility stock to their portfolio. 

All-weather Stock #3

Discount retail has been a solid bet for the past decade. Now, it’s more relevant than ever as consumers face a cost-of-living crisis. Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a top pick in this sector. The stock is up 2,341% since 2009. That’s a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% over 14 years. 

By comparison, the rest of the stock market has delivered a CAGR of just 7.2% over that same period. 

It seems likely Dollarama will sustain this outperformance. The company’s revenue and net profit were up 17% and 27%, respectively, over the past year. In the year ahead, the company hopes to add 70 new locations to its portfolio and diversify its product mix. These should propel sales further. 

Add this stock to your watch list.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income of $1,000 per month can be yours! But it depends on how much and when you invest to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Kay Ng

Select stocks wisely and diversify your investment portfolio across a basket of quality investments. Here are two dividend stock examples.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks provide investors with a safe and stable method of achieving $1 million in a relatively short period…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can earn $500 in monthly income by purchasing dividend stocks such as TC Energy in April 2023.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Let You Sleep at Night

| Vineet Kulkarni

Time to get to defensive TSX stocks amid rising uncertainties.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of stocks takes time. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and income to buy…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for RRSP Total Returns: TD Bank or Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Walker

TD and Bank of Nova Scotia are out of favour. Is this a good time for RRSP investors to buy?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Regularly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Use this passive income to help you through the next year, then keep using it to reinvest for your future!

Read more »