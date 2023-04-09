Home » Investing » A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day

A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day

I’m more inclined to snatch up a dependable dividend all star like Hydro One (TSX:H) over Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) right now.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

A dividend all-star is a Canadian equity that has achieved dividend growth for at least five consecutive years. Contrast this with a Dividend King, which has managed to deliver at least 50 straight years of annual dividend increases. Today, I want to look at a top Canadian dividend all-star that I’d much rather own over Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in April 2023 and certainly for the long term. Let’s dive in!

This dividend all-star has been on fire in 2023!

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a Toronto-based company that operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. Indeed, it boasts a monopoly in Canada’s largest province by total population. This dividend all-star stock has been a dependable hold since it was publicly listed back in November 2015.

Shares of Hydro One have climbed 10% month over month as of close on Wednesday, April 5. That has pushed this dividend all-star stock into the black in the year-to-date period. Its shares are now up 11% year over year. Investors who want to see more of its recent performance can play with the interactive price chart that is included below.

Why you can trust Hydro One to deliver for the long haul!

Canadian utility stocks have a reputation for being dependable. Indeed, Fortis and Emera also qualify as dividend all-stars. Fortis is on track to become a Dividend King by the middle of this decade. However, Hydro One deserves to be in a special category because of its enviable status in the country’s largest provincial market.

This company released its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings on February 14, 2023. In Q4 2022, Hydro One reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 — up 11% from basic EPS of $0.27 the company achieved in Q4 2021. The company benefited from approved rates from its transmission and distribution segments. Moreover, the recognition of Conservation and Demand Management (CDM) and other regulatory adjustments bolstered Hydro One’s Q4 results.

For the full year, Hydro One reported total revenues of $7.78 billion — up from $7.22 billion in the previous year. Meanwhile, net income rose to $1.05 billion compared to $965 million in fiscal 2022. Moreover, net cash from operating activities climbed to $2.26 billion over $2.14 billion for the prior full year. Hydro One received a boost due to many of the factors listed above and due to higher average monthly peak demand and energy consumption.

Here’s why I’m still looking to stack shares of this dividend all-star stock today

Hydro One has achieved seven consecutive years of dividend growth. That means this top utility qualifies as a dividend all-star stock on the TSX. This dividend all-star stock currently offers a quarterly distribution of $0.28 per share. That represents a 2.8% yield. Hydro One may not be a heavy hitter in the yield department, but it makes up for that with its consistency and capital growth potential.

Shares of Hydro One are trading near its 52-week high as of close on April 5. However, it still boasts a very solid price-to-earnings ratio of 22. Hydro One has been the picture of consistency since its price bottomed out in the summer of 2018. This is a dividend all-star stock you can trust for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $300 a Month to Target a $2,400 Yearly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great monthly Canadian dividend stock that can help you create a reliable source of passive income without requiring…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Yielding 6.4% That Could Make You Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to strike it rich, stop mining for gold. Instead, seek out a stable dividend stock like this…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking for some of the best dividend stocks to buy in April should consider investing in this trio of…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Is Magnet Forensics Stock Quietly Picking Up the Pace?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a tech stock you can buy right now for the long term to benefit from the growing demand for…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Air Canada Stock: A Good Buy Today as Business Improves

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is in the doldrums. Could it be a good contrarian buy today?

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: WELL Health Stock or Shopify Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

WELL Health and Shopify are two of the highest-potential growth stocks in Canada. But which is the best stock to…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

1 TSX Financial Stock Holding Strong in the Banking Fiasco

| Vineet Kulkarni

Forget the contagion. This TSX financial stock will likely rocket soon.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The market’s volatility can be very unsettling, but Canadian investors can contain the risks by holding the safest dividend stocks.

Read more »