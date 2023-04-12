Home » Investing » 2 Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in April 2023

2 Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in April 2023

These two TSX stocks are in a position to have a big month in April 2023, and you should keep them on your radar right now.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

April 2023 is in full swing and will be a major month for several TSX stocks. With the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announcement about a cut in global oil supply, energy stocks are already rallying. Besides the change in the energy industry, several earnings releases are coming up that can determine how the stock market will shape up in the coming weeks.

The earnings releases coming up can play a significant role in whether things change for good or worse for the stock market. Today, I will discuss two TSX stocks that might see plenty of price movement on the stock market due to events this month.

Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication (TSX:RCI.B) is gearing up for an earnings release scheduled for April 19, and the report can result in significant price movements for the telecommunications giant. The $32.58 billion market capitalization stock might not be the biggest player in the Canadian telecom space. However, it is positioning itself to become a contender.

The earnings release will be its first since the company’s merger with Shaw Communications. The merger between the two is designed to accelerate the infrastructure development and deployment of 5G services in Western Canada. The move also makes the combined company the second-largest telecom provider in Canada by revenue after BCE.

Besides acquiring Shaw Communications, Rogers will invest around $3 billion to improve its broadband services infrastructure. Between that and a $2.5 billion investment to accelerate its 5G services development and rollout, the telecom giant is looking at a more promising future than ever before. The upcoming earnings release will paint a clearer picture in the coming weeks.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the battered and bruised tech stock that was once the largest TSX stock by market capitalization. As of this writing, it boasts a $77.12 billion market capitalization, trading for $61.18 per share. It is a far cry from its November 2021 levels, down by over 70% from the all-time high it achieved before the tech sector meltdown. So far, 2023 has not been too bad for the tech stock.

Up by 25.39% year to date, Shopify stock is enjoying the effects of a broader wave of optimism toward tech stocks.

The tech company’s last earnings release showed a 26% revenue growth. While it can be seen as a positive figure, Shopify stock reported an 86% year-over-year revenue growth in 2020, making for a disappointing figure. While its next earnings release is in May, April 2023 can be a big month for Shopify. Major tech companies like Amazon will be releasing their earnings later this month.

The numbers reported by other major tech players will likely influence the performance of Shopify stock. If the reports are strong, they can lead to positive price movement for Shopify and vice versa.

The tech sector is in a cyclical downturn, but tech companies can report positive price movements, despite reporting earnings declines. It is impossible to predict how things will proceed for Shopify stock, but earnings releases across the border may result in significant price movements for Shopify stock.

Foolish takeaway

Of the two, Rogers Communication stock appears to be in a better position to enjoy positive price movements after its earnings release. The recent merger has improved the company’s financials and made it a serious contender in the Canadian telecom space.

Shopify stock remains as unpredictable as ever, but developments in the U.S. tech sector can dictate how things proceed for the Canadian tech darling stock. It might be worth keeping on your radar right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money Before 2028

| Adam Othman

Not every high-yielding stock is as risky as most others. Here are two ultra-high-yielding dividend stocks to consider.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.58% Dividend Stock Pays Out Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an impatient investor, you can bring in cash right away each month with this dividend stock. But it'll…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $300/Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in dividend stocks and holding them in your TFSA can help you earn a steady stream of passive income…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: Fortis Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and Bank of Nova Scotia are popular dividend stocks. Is one oversold today?

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Identifying the best Canadian dividend stocks can be an overwhelming task. Here are three options that can be a retiree's…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Nearly $600 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Tony Dong

An ETF that combines big Canadian bank stocks with a covered call strategy can help produce high monthly income streams.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Utility Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in April 2023

| Adam Othman

Utility stocks are excellent investments in bear markets, but not all of them should make the cut. Here are a…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Shares I’d Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High dividend yields are nice, but these two offer stable yields. That is why I would sincerely consider picking them…

Read more »