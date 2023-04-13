Home » Investing » TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution Room

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution Room

Still have contribution room available in your TFSA? Here are two top dividend stocks to load up on this month.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

There’s never a bad time to start thinking about building a stream of passive income. And why not when the TSX is loaded with high-quality, dividend-paying companies? You don’t need to search far to find a top yield or dependable payout on the TSX today.

When researching dividend stocks, there’s more than just the dividend to evaluate. In addition to passive income, dividend stocks also have the potential to provide an investment portfolio with defensiveness, diversification, and even market-beating growth to name a few examples.

Using a TFSA to invest in stocks

Once you’ve chosen the dividend stock you’re interested in owning, the next decision to make is the type of savings account that you’ll be keeping those investments in.

While the contribution limit may only be $6,500 in 2023, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent choice for long-term dividend investors. Unused contributions can also be carried over from year to year. For those aged 18 or older in 2009, the total contribution limit is actually $88,000.

The reason why the TFSA is an excellent choice for dividend stocks is its flexibility. Investors have the ability to withdraw their earned passive income at any point in time completely tax free. In addition, investors choosing to instead reinvest their passive income can let their investments appreciate completely free of ever being taxed.

With that, I’ve reviewed two dividend stocks at the top of my own watch list right now. Passive-income investors with room available in the TFSA should seriously consider taking a closer look at these two companies.

Dividend stock #1: Toronto-Dominion Bank

When it comes to dividend stocks, you can’t go wrong by starting with the Canadian banks. The Big Five not only all have impressive yields but also own some of the longest dividend-payout streaks around.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) would be my top choice for passive-income investors interested in owning one of the Big Five. 

The bank’s 4.8% dividend yield is certainly one reason why it’s on my watch list. But what separates TD Bank from its peers for me is its growth potential in the U.S. TD Bank has already established itself as a banking leader in the U.S., and there’s still plenty of market share still to be captured.

Passive-income investors looking to increase their portfolio’s exposure to the U.S. should consider investing in this $150 billion bank.

Dividend stock #2: Brookfield Renewable Partners

For passive-income investors that are willing to sacrifice yield for growth potential, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is the company for you. 

The renewable energy leader has returned close to 100% to its shareholders over the past five years. And that’s not even including dividends, which is currently yielding above 4%.

Shares have taken a hit over the past two years, which partially explains why the yield looks so attractive. But as the stock gets back on track, we’ll see that yield begin dropping. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners is already up 15% in 2023 — well on its way to returning to all-time highs, so we may not see the dividend yielding above 4% for that much longer.

Investors looking for both passive income and growth won’t find many better options than this market-leading renewable energy company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest $50,000 to Get $2,676/Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can hold blue-chip TSX dividend stocks in their TFSA to benefit from a stream of tax-free passive income.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 6% Yield) to Buy in April 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

TC Energy is an excellent addition to your dividend portfolio with its stable cash flows, healthy growth prospects, attractive valuation,…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is among the stocks that show a long history of dividend growth and excellence as well as a bright…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Puja Tayal

High-interest rates are now affecting real estate. Two income stocks have dipped 30-40%, creating an opportunity to buy at heavy…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Whitecap Resources Stock Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Instead of investing in Whitecap Resources riding its cyclical peak, invest in this dividend heavyweight with growth potential.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

For $800 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 11,950 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

We can generate monthly passive income of $800 with a TSX stock like Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy If You’re Worried About a Recession

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw and NWC stock are among the defensive dividend stocks that may not make you rich, but they can help…

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks are all high-quality companies with sustainable dividends, making them some of the safest stocks in Canada to…

Read more »