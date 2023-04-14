Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 14

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 14

The TSX Composite Index remains on track to end the third consecutive week in the green territory.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks inched up for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, as a significant weakness in the U.S. wholesale inflation data further lowered the possibility of aggressive rate hikes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 110 points, or 0.5%, for the day to settle at 20,564.

As TSX investors continued to welcome the Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady, sharp gains in stock market sectors like technology, financials, and healthcare drove the market benchmark up. In addition, steep gains in metals prices triggered a rally in mining stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ero Copper, First Quantum Minerals, Bombardier, and Capstone Copper were the top-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they advanced by more than 5% each.

While no TSX Composite component witnessed more than 2% intraday loss, Cenovus Energy, Boyd Group Services, and Spin Master were the bottom performers for the day, as they slipped by at least 1.5% each.

Shares of Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) fell 1.3% on April 13 to $65.48 per share after its largely weak quarterly financial results came out. In the February quarter, the Montréal-headquartered telecom firm’s revenue saw a minor increase of 1.1% year over year to $736.7 million — slightly lower than analysts’ expectation of $740.4 million.

Cogeco’s adjusted quarterly earnings dived 8% from a year ago to $2.19 per share, as it continued to face challenging economic and competitive environments. With this, CCA stock now trades with nearly 15% year-to-date losses and has a dividend yield of around 4.7%.

Based on the Canadian exchange’s daily trade volume data, TD Bank, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, and Suncor Energy were the most active stocks yesterday.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures and gold prices were trading on a slightly negative note early Friday morning, which could pressure commodity-linked on the TSX at the open today. Although no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors should closely monitor the latest U.S. retail sales numbers this morning.

Overall, the main TSX index remains on track to end the third consecutive week in the green territory, as it has already advanced 1.8% on a week-to-date basis.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services, Canadian Natural Resources, and Cogeco Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Bay Street Bets Will Double in 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Analyst price targets on Lithium Americas (LAC) stock imply a 93.5% potential upside. Here's why you should buy the dip.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 12

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to closely monitor the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision, the U.S. consumer inflation numbers, and…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 11

| Jitendra Parashar

An early morning recovery in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks today.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Gold Stock Is Up Over 50% This Year: Time to Jump in?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Equinox Gold has climbed 50% in just a few months. But is a drop coming? Or should investors jump on…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 5

| Jitendra Parashar

A continued rally in gold prices could help shares of gold miners on the TSX rise at the open today.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Tech Stocks

The Biggest Market Movers on the TSX Last Month

| Andrew Button

Gold Stocks like Equinox Gold Corp were among the biggest TSX movers last month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Discount Runs Out

| Adam Othman

Many attractively discounted dividend stocks on the TSX might not remain as attractive when the market becomes bullish enough for…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

These 2 High-Dividend Metals Stocks Are a Golden Opportunity

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are my favourite gold stocks for Canadian investors seeking to ride the precious metal…

Read more »