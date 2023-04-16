Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Transportation stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) may be good buys in April 2023.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for some stocks to invest $1,000 in right now?

If so, you will want to think about mitigating risk. When you only have a small amount of savings, it pays to play it safe with your investments, because you might need to sell them to pay for an emergency some day. This is one reason why less-well-off investors are often encouraged to invest more conservatively than their wealthy counterparts: when you’re richer, you can “afford” to take more risks.

With that in mind, here are two fairly safe stocks you could consider investing $1,000 in right now.

CN Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a mature, established company with a strong competitive position. It is a railroad company with only one major competitor in Canada and only a handful in the United States. This lack of competitors gives CNR a kind of economic moat; the fewer competitors you have, the more of the market’s sales volume you capture, and the higher the prices you can charge.

Railroads in general enjoy one major advantage over alternatives like trucks: they’re cheaper. It costs more money to move a given amount of something by plane or truck than by train. All railroads enjoy this advantage; in CNR’s case, the advantage is compounded by the company’s strong competitive position.

Is CNR’s competitive position translating into strong profits for the company? By all accounts, it is. Over the last 12 months, CNR had a 30% net income margin, which means that 30% of its revenue is profit. It also had a 13.5% return on equity, which means each dollar of book value produces $0.135 in profit. That’s pretty good.

CNR has also enjoyed a reasonable amount of historical growth, growing its earnings at 9.5% per year over the last 10 years. The only downside is that the stock is a little pricey, trading at 21 times earnings, which is somewhat high for a company with only modest growth.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a high-quality Canadian asset management company. It runs a number of high-quality investment funds for high-net-worth investors. BAM is a very asset light business, meaning it doesn’t own very many assets, and therefore has relatively minimal recurring costs. This helps keep the company very profitable: in its most recent quarter, it had a sky-high 50% gross margin. That would have to make Brookfield Asset Management one of the most profitable big companies on earth.

How has BAM managed to become so successful?

One factor is its business strategy. The company runs funds with investors’ money, rather than its own, so it doesn’t assume a lot of risk.

A second factor is Bruce Flatt’s leadership. Flatt is one of the best Canadian chief executive officers in recent memory, having grown Brookfield by percentages that vastly outstrip the market averages. That hasn’t just been due to stock price increases, but the performance of BAM’s underlying businesses. The company (or rather the predecessor company, which is now called Brookfield) compounded its earnings at a high-teens growth rate over several decades — a strong showing, and as long as Flatt stays on, it’s one that’s likely to continue.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Investing

Worried About a Recession? 2 TSX Giants to Outpace the Market

| Chris MacDonald

These are two top TSX giants that are worth buying for those particularly concerned about increased volatility and economic risks…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Just Starting to Invest? 3 Smart Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you new to the stock market? You can’t go wrong with investing in any one of these three TSX…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About High Inflation? 1 All-Weather TSX Stock to Buy in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a safe TSX stock you can buy for the long term to protect your portfolio from inflation worries.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Investing

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

2 White-Hot Canadian Stocks Are Hitting New Highs: Is More Outperformance Ahead?

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) could be TSX winners that will keep delivering gains through 2023.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Investing

TFSA: Invest in These 4 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) and other exciting stocks could deliver home runs for your TFSA over the course of this…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Ways to Invest in Oil Stocks in April 2023

| Tony Dong

These ETFs provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of Canadian oil stocks.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of +6.3%

| Daniel Da Costa

These royalty companies are some of the top dividend stocks that Canadian investors can buy, and all three return cash…

Read more »