Home » Investing » The Only Retail Stock I’d Consider Buying on the TSX Today

The Only Retail Stock I’d Consider Buying on the TSX Today

Sure, you could buy a retail stock that will do well during a recession, but what about after? That’s why this is the only one I’d consider on the TSX today.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags

Image sources: Getty Images.

It’s not a secret that during an economic downturn, and indeed a recession, retail stocks don’t do well. If everyone is pinching pennies, then they aren’t using those pennies to shop ’til they drop.

However, there is definitely at least one retail stock I would consider buying on the TSX today. No, it’s not going to be one of the companies that would do well during a recession. Rather, it’s one that will do well during and far beyond a recession environment for investors.

We’ll still have to spend on something

While consumers may not be spending on frivolous things, they still will be spending on necessities. Coffee pots stop working. Camping trips instead of flying across the world this summer may happen. Then, there are the daily items we need.

That’s why when it comes to investing in a retail stock, investors should think of a diverse range of options that consumers will need to purchase. You want to identify companies that offer a wide range of products, and ideally their own makes. Why? Because those are cheaper options that consumers will tend to come back for again and again.

That’s why I would say the only retail stock I would consider on the TSX today is Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A).

Thinking big

I mean that literally. Canadian Tire stock is the one retail stock I would consider on the TSX today because locations are literally enormous. These are warehouses designed to store their own products. It can take on as much as possible, which means there isn’t a risk of running out of product. So, consumers know they can always come to Canadian Tire for their essentials.

Furthermore, the company thinks big in terms of diversification. There are many branches to the success of Canadian Tire stock. First, there’s the auto service department, with a large amount of Canadians choosing to go to Canadian Tire for their annual car service. There’s the real estate investment trust (REIT) as well. Instead of an outside company operating these locations, it’s Canadian Tire itself.

Furthermore, the company has diversified in terms of acquisitions and loyalty programs. Whether it’s Sports Chek or Mark’s Work Warehouse, Canadian Tire stock is there. And after ditching Canadian Tire dollars, its Triangle Rewards loyalty program has taken off. And, of course, there’s the gas stations, offering even more stable revenue flows.

More growth to come

Canadian Tire stock recently celebrated 100 years in Canada. It has been growing and changing in that time, and has more growth to come. We saw that during the pandemic when its ecommerce business thrived at curbside. And this hasn’t slowed down.

Yet, the fact this company remains focused on providing essential products at a good price is the key to its success in and out of the downturn. And that’s why I would certainly consider it while it trades at just 10.3 times earnings on the TSX today. Further, it offers a dividend yield at 3.82%. All with shares down only 3% in the last year, and up 24% year to date!

So investors wanting value that lasts shouldn’t look for retail stocks that may drop after a recession. Instead, look to stability in a retail stock like Canadian Tire.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

green power renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Fortis Stock Is a Top Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Though slow-moving and boring, Fortis stock has outperformed broader markets in the last decade.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $500 Per Month Tax Free in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to earn $500 each month in passive income? Then include these two TSX stocks in your TFSA…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks with high yields such as Diversified Royalty can help you create a secondary stream of passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Between BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock, which will continue to provide strong yields?

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 1,000 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could make $1,000 right now every month, or have a bit of patience and have the same amount down…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three obscure or hidden stocks are potential fortune-makers in 2023 and beyond if investors give them a hard look.

Read more »