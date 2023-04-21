Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

All kinds of investors can have a better peace of mind by holding dividend stocks that can pay out big income, even through a bearish market.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has largely recovered. Using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a Canadian stock market proxy, the Canadian stock market has about 4.4% to go before it revisits its previous high.

The market doesn’t appear to be bearish. However, within the stock market, there are many growth stocks that are still a long way off from their previous heights. Let’s forget about growth stocks that have plummeted for now and focus on dividend stocks that can continue to pay big income in a bearish market.

Capital Power stock

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is a growing power producer in North America. It has 29 facilities with a power-generation capacity of approximately 7,500 megawatts. The company highlights that it has a highly contracted, young, and diversified portfolio. Like other utilities, it’s also walking the path of cleaner energy generation by growing its natural gas and renewable assets.

It has been a decent dividend stock by increasing its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% in the last decade. At $42.54 per share at writing, it offers a dividend yield of 5.4%, which is relatively high for a utility and perhaps compensates investors, somewhat, for the volatility that it might experience in the Albertan power market. Notably, the company aims to continue to increase its dividend by about 6% per year through 2025. Analysts believe the undervalued stock trades at a discount of 17%.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock pays a relatively high dividend yield versus its Canadian bank peers. For reference, BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF yields about 4.4%, but BNS stock yields almost 6% at $68.93 per share at writing!

The bank stock is attractive for income-hungry investors with its big, but sustainable dividend. Moreover, on a reversion to the mean, undervalued Bank of Nova Scotia stock can climb over the next few years for upside of approximately 36%. Between its dividend and price appreciation, investors are highly likely to beat inflation in the long run and, therefore, more than maintain their purchasing power.

Manulife stock

If you like big income, you can turn to life and health insurance company Manulife (TSX:MFC). For some reason, it persistently trades at a discount to its peer Sun Life. At writing, Manulife trades at a discount of about 19%, but analysts expect it can grow its earnings faster than Sun Life over the next three to five years. If the company does grow its earnings at a CAGR of about 7.4% over this period, it could close the valuation gap, resulting in annualized total returns of approximately 13-16%.

At $26.22 per share at writing, Manulife trades at about 8.3 times earnings. At this quotation, it offers a sustainable dividend yield of close to 5.6%.

Investor takeaway

You can get paid well with these dividend stocks no matter where the stock market heads next. Between the three stocks, you can get an average dividend yield of almost 5.7% on an equal-weight portfolio. That’s 83% greater in income than what the Canadian stock market offers!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who don't want to sink a lot into the market could still consider these two stable TSX stocks, offering…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 5.5 Percent 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for a dividend stock that's different from energy, banking, and utility stocks? Check out this diamond in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need $100? One of the Best Dividend Stock for Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy this beaten-down, monthly dividend stock in Canada now to earn $100 in passive income every month.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 11% in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover three affordable dividend stocks for April 2023, offering Canadian investors attractive yields up to 11%.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Yielding Up to 4.7% I’m Buying as Interest Rates Remain High

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

High interest rates should drive investors to consider strong industrials TSX stocks like Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

| Andrew Button

Stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) can provide steady passive income, but there are serious risks to consider as well.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 4.6 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) offers substantial dividends over time, even from a small investment, and continues to climb even in this…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 2 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

| Puja Tayal

Determine how much passive income you want to earn before investing. These two TSX stocks can do the job of…

Read more »