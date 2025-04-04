Member Login
The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $30,000

If you have $30,000 you’re willing to invest, these are some of the first Canadian stocks to consider on your list.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Putting $30,000 into the Canadian stock market can be a smart way to build a well-rounded investment portfolio that aims for both growth and consistent income. By choosing companies that have strong underlying businesses and a history of performing steadily, investors can set themselves up for potential gains over the long term. Let’s take a look at some notable Canadian stocks that might be worth considering.

Energy

First, there’s Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which is a major energy infrastructure company. The Canadian stock operates the world’s longest system for transporting crude oil and other liquids. It also has a significant network for natural gas transmission and distribution. Enbridge has a long track record of increasing its dividend every year for the past 30 years, and currently, its dividend yield is around 6%.

In the most recent earnings report, Enbridge showed strong earnings before interest and taxes – thus highlighting solid financial health. Because contracts are largely based on fees and it made substantial investments in infrastructure, the Canadian stock’s in a good position to navigate the ups and downs of the market.

Another company to consider is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). This is a major oil and natural gas production company with operations in Western Canada, the UK portion of the North Sea, and Offshore Africa. The Canadian stock has a strong history of increasing its dividend, having done so annually for 25 years straight. In the most recent earnings report, Canadian Natural Resources reported robust financial performance, reflecting efficient operations and a strong asset base.

Essentials

Then we have Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), a Canadian gold mining company with operations in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The Canadian stock demonstrated strong growth in earnings, which has been helped by rising gold prices. In the latest earnings report, Agnico reported triple-digit growth in earnings per share for two quarters in a row, along with record-high gold production and free cash flow. The Canadian stock has shown resilience, even outperforming the S&P 500, and could be a good opportunity for investors looking to add some exposure to the precious metals sector.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) is a global company that owns and operates various infrastructure assets in sectors like utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure. It offers a dividend yield of approximately 5.9% and has a history of stable and growing cash flows. Brookfield’s diverse portfolio of assets and strong financial position make it an attractive option for investors seeking reliable income streams.

Lastly, there’s Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a global leader in the convenience store industry, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The retailer has shown consistent growth through strategic acquisitions and expanding their business organically. In the latest earnings report, Couche-Tard reported strong revenue and earnings, highlighting its effective business model and how efficiently the Canadian stock can operate.

Bottom line

When you’re thinking about these potential investments, it’s really important to do your own thorough research and consider how each one fits with your personal financial goals and how much risk you’re comfortable taking. Spreading your investments across different sectors can help reduce risk and potentially improve your overall returns. Regularly checking your portfolio and staying informed about what’s happening in the market will also help you make well-informed investment decisions. And these three Canadian stocks are a great place to start.

