What to Know About Canadian Pacific Railway Stock for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Pacific Railway Stock for 2025

CP stock has now gone through a major merger, so what do investors have to look forward to?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
The world of railways has always held a certain allure, connecting distant places and driving economic activity. Here in Canada, one name that often comes to mind is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP), or CPKC. As we move through 2025, it’s worth taking a look at what investors might want to keep in mind about this well-known company.

The stock

CPKC, which used to be known as Canadian Pacific Railway, went through a significant change back in 2023. That’s when it merged with Kansas City Southern. This was a pretty big deal because it created the very first single-line railway that connects Canada, the United States, and Mexico. This new connection is aimed at making trade flow more smoothly across all of North America.

But let’s look at how CPKC has been doing more recently. In the last three months of 2024, the company reported revenues of $3.9 billion Canadian. That’s a modest increase of 3% compared to the year before. CP stock also saw an improvement in their operating ratio. This is a key measure of how efficiently a railway is run. It improved to 57.1%, which is a positive change.

The diluted earnings per share (EPS), which is the profit for each share of stock, rose by 16% to $1.28. This reflects that their operations have been performing strongly. But what about the future performance for this company?

Looking ahead

Many analysts who follow the company seem to have a positive outlook for CP stock’s future. The average price they expect the stock to reach in the next 12 months is around $99.82. If that were to happen, it would represent a potential increase of about 37.8% from where CP stock trades at writing. This optimism seems to come from the company’s strategic position in the market – plus its potential for growth now that the merger is complete.

However, there are also some potential challenges on the horizon that investors should be aware of. Recently, there have been threats of new tariffs being imposed by U.S. President Trump that could affect trade between Canada and Mexico. Since CP stock’s business relies heavily on moving goods across these borders, these tariffs could have an impact on their revenue. While it’s still not entirely clear what the full effects might be, the company’s leadership has expressed a cautious but optimistic view, pointing out how complex and adaptable supply chains can be.

Investors should also keep an eye on the broader economic picture. Things like inflation, changes in interest rates, and the overall health of the global economy can all have an influence on how CP stock performs. The company’s ability to adjust and respond to these kinds of challenges will be important in maintaining its current path of growth.

Bottom line

Right now, CP stock finds itself at a really interesting point in 2025. The merger has put them in a unique position for growth. Now it also faces external factors like potential trade tariffs and shifts in the economy that will need careful management. For investors who are considering CP stock, staying well-informed about these dynamics will be key in understanding how the company’s stock might perform in the coming year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

