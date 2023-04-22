Home » Investing » Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Through thick and thin, these are two TSX stocks you can count on.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

There were lots of question marks heading into 2023, but the Canadian stock market has held up well so far. Volatility hasn’t slowed all that much from last year, but the S&P/TSX Composite Index is still up more than 5% year to date. 

The hot start to the year puts the Canadian stock market up more than 10% over the past six months and near positive territory over the past year. Don’t look now, but we may be headed for all-time highs sooner rather than later.

Now’s the time to load up on TSX stocks

We’re not out of the woods yet, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Interest rate hikes have taken a pause, as inflation is showing signs of cooling. Those are certainly two reasons for the market’s strong push over the past month.

With a potential rebound ahead of us, I’d urge all long-term investors to think about putting some cash to work today.

For investors with a few companies on their watch lists, now may be a wise time to think about starting a position. Even with the market’s strong start to the year, there are still plenty of deals to be taken advantage of on the TSX.

I’ve reviewed two companies that I’ve got at the top of my own watch list right now. Over the long term, these are two TSX stocks that you can count on. 

TSX stock #1: Brookfield

Anyone that could use a little extra diversification in their portfolio should have this company on their radar. 

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a global asset manager with a portfolio of assets worth more than $800 billion. The company owns assets in a wide array of sectors, including ​​real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity. It’s due to that wide-ranging portfolio of assets that the stock is able to provide an investment portfolio with loads of much-needed diversification. 

As diversified as the stock is, though, Brookfield is no stranger to delivering market-beating returns. Not even including dividends, shares have doubled the returns of the broader Canadian stock market over the past five years.

Alongside many other stocks on the TSX, shares of Brookfield are currently trading at an opportunistic discount. The stock is currently priced close to 30% below all-time highs that were set in late 2021. 

No matter the type of investor you are, you can’t go wrong with owning shares of this dependable stock over the long term.

TSX stock #2: Descartes Systems

Investors looking for a more growth-oriented pick may be interested in this top tech stock.

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is one of the few companies in the tech sector not trading at a discount today. Shares are up a market-crushing 35% over the past year. Going back five years, the tech stock is nearing an incredible 200% return. 

Compared to Brookfield, volatility levels will understandably be higher with Descartes Systems. The trade-off is the opportunity to earn market-beating returns. And the tech company has done nothing but that over the past two decades.

If you’re willing to pay a premium, this is a tech stock that’s primed for many more years of outperforming the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

| Puja Tayal

Are you prepared to buy growth stocks at heavy discounts? Here are two stocks to buy in a recession and…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

2 Up-and-Coming Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before Everyone Else Does

| Aditya Raghunath

Stay ahead of the curve! Explore 2 promising AI stocks Canadian investors should buy now before they hit the mainstream…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Nuvei Stock or Dye & Durham Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One offers stable long-term contracts; the other, Hollywood actors. But you may be surprised at which tech stock is a…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Amazon?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) or Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stocks are getting too cheap to ignore after a brutal selloff last year.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Top Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest in these two top stocks and potentially transform $10K into $50K by 2030! Discover high-growth opportunities for long-term success.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Shopify Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a market-leading e-commerce platform provider, but is Shopify stock worth buying at current levels?

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Tech Stocks Trading Cheaply?

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks are outperforming the broader market in 2023 and have the potential to deliver solid gains in the…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential and cheaper valuation, I am betting on these two long-term stocks.

Read more »