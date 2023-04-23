Home » Investing » Passive Income: Here’s How Much You Need to Retire

Passive Income: Here’s How Much You Need to Retire

Dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) can provide you with passive income in retirement.

Retirement plan

Are you hoping to retire and live off passive income?

If so, you have a worthy goal. However, it will take some work to reach it. The average Canadian believes that they will need $756,000 to retire. Polls of professional financial advisers yield similar numbers. It takes some time to save that much money, but it can be done.

In this article, I will explore how much passive investment income you will need to retire comfortably.

For most Canadians, $24,000 (not including CPP)

Based on the “$756,000” number offered above, and a few calculations, we can say that $24,000 per year should be enough for a person to retire on in 2023. There are a few ways of approaching this.

  1. The TSX stock market currently has a 3% dividend yield. A 3% yield on a $756,000 portfolio comes out to approximately $23,000 in annual passive income. That’s very close to $24,000.
  2. Average rent nation-wide is $2,000 per month. If you have a $24,000 passive-income stream in a tax-free environment like a TFSA, you can cover rent with your investments. CPP, or the Canada Pension Plan, pays $811 per month on average, and OAS, or Old Age Security, pays about $691 (if not clawed back). Let’s say your CPP and OAS after tax amount is $1,200. That’s enough to spend $500 on groceries, pay a $400 utility bill, and spend $300 on telecommunications plus some discretionary spending.

So, if you’re getting $24,000 a year from investments, you should be able to cover all of your expenses with dividends — CPP and OAS combined. This assumes, of course, that your entire portfolio is tax sheltered: in reality, it’s hard (but not impossible) to have a TFSA with a $756,000 balance. If you want to play it safe, you might want to aim for $30,000 per year rather than $24,000 per year, though the latter figure should work if you keep your expenses low.

How you could get that much passive income

If you want to earn $24,000 per year in dividend income but don’t have $756,000 saved, you could explore opportunities in high dividend stocks. With stocks that have higher-than-average yields, you can get more income with less savings. There are risks with this strategy of course: higher returns usually mean higher risk. But an adequately diversified, high-yield portfolio might be the right strategy for some people.

To illustrate the power of high-yield investing, we can look at Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock. It’s a very high-yield stock with a 6.63% dividend yield. If you invest $100,000 into ENB stock, you get $6,630 back in passive income each year. It follows from this that you only need to invest $361,990 into ENB stock to get $24,000 in annual passive income.

Is it a good idea to invest in Enbridge?

Well, you shouldn’t invest all of your money into it. You need to diversify somewhat to reduce your risk. Most likely, a diversified portfolio with 25 stocks that have similar yields to ENB would be less risky than ENB. Nevertheless, Enbridge is a great Canadian company with few competitors that transports a massive percentage of the oil and natural gas that moves across North America. It probably wouldn’t hurt to have a little exposure to it in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

